College notebook: NIACC's Mason receives Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award

Dan Mason has been regarded by his peers as one of the top athletic directors at the junior college level in the state of Iowa for the better part of 15 years.

His work was recognized at the national level on Monday night.

Mason was honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association as a recipient of the 2020-21 Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award at a virtual ceremony.

The award is the most tenured honor given out by the NJCAA to someone who has made significant contributions to two-year athletics on a national level for an extended period of time.

"I'd like to take a moment to thank the NJCAA for this recognition," Mason said during his acceptance speech on Monday night. "As a first generation college student myself, I went away to college to play ball. I never would have dreamt that I'd have the career that I had. Over 27 years in the NJCAA making memories. Memories for myself, memories for all kinds of student-athletes along the way."

Mason is retiring at the end of the month after nearly three decades of involvement in NJCAA athletics.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.