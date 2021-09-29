College notebook: NIACC's Kipkemboi earns national honor

NIACC's Melvin Kipkemboi has picked up this season where he left off a year ago.

Kipkemboi, the defending NJCAA Division II champion, was selected as the USTFCCCA NJCAA D-II men's cross country athlete of the week on Monday.

He placed fourth in the Maroon Division II race at the 35th annual University of Minnesota's Roy Girak Invitational on Friday with his 8-kilometer race time of 25 minutes, 48 seconds.

The fourth-place finish was impressive, considering most of his competition was NCAA Division II runners. On top of that, the time and the fourth place finish in the D-II race was the highest ever by a NIACC men's runner.

This is the second time Kipkemboi has won the USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II men's cross country athlete of the week award. The other time was Oct. 20 last fall.

NIACC's Bertry earns ICCAC weekly honor for seventh time

NIACC's Sarah Bertry was selected as the ICCAC Division II female cross country athlete of the week for the week of Sept. 20-26 for the second time this season and seventh time in her career.

Bertry placed 29th at in the Division II Maroon race at the University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational last Friday. She ran the 6-kilometer race in 23:29.

She also won the award for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

NIACC's Coron awarded player of the week honor

NIACC's Samantha Coron had strong showings during the week of Sept. 13.

She collected 95 assists in five matches during the week, including 23 against Central Lakes College-Brainerd. She also posted 57 digs, 28 kills and seven ace serves.

Coron was named the ICCAC Division II offensive player of the week for the week of Sept. 13-19.

Coron and the NIACC volleyball team will play next at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Kirkwood Community College.

