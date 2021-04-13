College notebook: NIACC basketball players honored as all-region

For the past five months, Michael Ritterbeck has served as interim head coach of the Waldorf men's soccer team.

He will now hold the title permanently.

Director of Athletics Chad Gassman announced this week that Ritterbeck would take over as the program's official new head coach effective immediately.

“It feels very exciting to be named head coach,” Ritterbeck said. “I am very grateful to all of the athletics and administrative staff here at Waldorf for trusting me and giving me this opportunity, and I am excited for next season, which is fast approaching.”

Ritterbeck started with Waldorf as an assistant coach during the summer of 2020. Before that, he played four years as a goalkeeper for Division II Coker University in South Carolina and served as an assistant coach there after graduation as well.

Ritterbeck hopes to bring back a winning culture in his time at Waldorf and get the team back into the postseason, starting next season.

