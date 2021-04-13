College notebook: NIACC basketball players honored as all-region

With the basketball season coming to a close for NIACC last week, two players from both the men's and women's basketball programs earned post-season recognition for their seasons.
Freshman Kourtney Manning was named first team all-region, while sophomore Abby Leach earned second team honors.
For the men, sophomore McKelary Robertson was selected to the all-region first team. Freshman Bradley Andrews was named honorable mention.
Manning led the Trojans this season with 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She was named ICCAC women's basketball player of the week and the NJCAA Division II national player of the week for the week of Feb. 8-14.
Leach was solid as well, averaging 12 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. She only played in 12 games, but stood out in limited action.
Robertson averaged 18.7 points per game to lead the Trojans from the guard position offensively. That points per game number jumped from just 5.3 points as a freshman. He led the Trojans in 3-pointers, assists and steals as well.
Andrews, a Charles City grad, averaged 9.3 points per game. He connected on 31 3-pointers, blocked 14 shots and grabbed 90 boards.
Ritterbeck named new coach of Waldorf men's soccer
For the past five months, Michael Ritterbeck has served as interim head coach of the Waldorf men's soccer team.
He will now hold the title permanently.
Director of Athletics Chad Gassman announced this week that Ritterbeck would take over as the program's official new head coach effective immediately.
“It feels very exciting to be named head coach,” Ritterbeck said. “I am very grateful to all of the athletics and administrative staff here at Waldorf for trusting me and giving me this opportunity, and I am excited for next season, which is fast approaching.”
Ritterbeck started with Waldorf as an assistant coach during the summer of 2020. Before that, he played four years as a goalkeeper for Division II Coker University in South Carolina and served as an assistant coach there after graduation as well.
Ritterbeck hopes to bring back a winning culture in his time at Waldorf and get the team back into the postseason, starting next season.
