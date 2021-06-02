 Skip to main content
College notebook: Lienhard named Midwest second team all-region
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

College notebook: Lienhard named Midwest second team all-region

NIACC freshman Laken Lienhard was one of the top softball players in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference this season.

And she's received the awards to prove it.

Laken Lienhard

A mug of Laken Lienhard.

Lienhard was selected to the all-NFCA NJCAA Division II Midwest Region second team on Tuesday as a utility player/pitcher. This accolade comes after already being named first team all-NJCAA Region XI Division II.

She led her team with a .436 batting average this spring and hit 14 homeruns, 12 doubles, 30 RBIs and stole 23 bases.

In the circle, Lienhard finished with an 8-15 record and had a 3.39 earned run average. She also struck out 156 batters, which ranks third on the school's single season strikeout list.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

