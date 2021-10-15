College notebook: Bertry, Kipkemboi earn more honors for NIACC cross country

The honors keep piling up for a pair of NIACC's cross country runners.

Sophomore Sarah Bertry was selected as the ICCAC Division II women's cross country athlete of the week for the week of Oct. 4-10. It's the eighth time in her career and third time this season she's been awarded the honor.

Bertry's honor comes after winning the fifth annual 5-kilometer Trent Smith Invite on the NIACC campus in a meet record, and season best, time of 18 minutes, 32 seconds. She also won the race last year.

For the NIACC men, sophomore Melvin Kipkemboi picked up a pair of weekly awards for the same week. He was also selected ICCAC D-II men's cross country runner of the week for the fifth time in his career and second time this season.

Kipkemboi was also selected as the NJCAA D-II men's runner of the week for the third time in her career and second time this season.

He was awarded the honors after winning the 8-kilometer Trent Smith Invitational in 25 minutes, 22 seconds -- which was the second-fastest time in meet history.

Both the NIACC men and women will be back in action on Friday at the Indian Hills Invitational.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

