 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

College men's basketball: Iowa State knocks off No. 12 Baylor, 77-62 in Big 12 opener

  • 0

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled No. 12 Baylor 77-62 in a Big 12 opener Saturday.

Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones (10-2, 1-0) a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play.

Grill added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making four assists.

Adam Flagler led Baylor (10-3, 0-1) with 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half.

Baylor was befuddled by Iowa State's zone, while the Cyclones found their shooting touch, at one point hitting 8 of 15 attempts from 3-point range.

Iowa State opened the second half with a 9-1 run and took a 43-32 lead on a Kalscheur 3-pointer.

A fallaway shot by Flagler gave Baylor an early 25-16 lead. The Bears hit nine of their first 16 shots but ended the half on a 2 for 11 skid, missing their last seven attempts from 3-point range.

People are also reading…

Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to take a 30-29 lead on a Robert Jones putback. The Cyclones were up 34-31 at the break and had forced 11 Baylor turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor will likely make its 65th consecutive appearance in the Top 25, the second-longest streak nationally behind Gonzaga's 122. Iowa State should return to the Top 25 after dropping out earlier this month.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts No. 18 TCU on Wednesday and Kansas State on Saturday

Iowa State: Visits Oklahoma on Wednesday and TCU on Saturday

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Despite the loss of her sight, UNI's Chambers finds purpose in the pool

Despite the loss of her sight, UNI's Chambers finds purpose in the pool

Chambers, who's legally blind, finished first in the 400-meter freestyle and the 200 meter individual medley, edging out three-time Paralympic champion Elizabeth Marks. This came off the back of a silver and bronze medal-winning performance at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Mexico.

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News