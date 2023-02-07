MASON CITY - NIACC's Brynn Stalberger and Emily Jones both earned ICCAC softball player of the week honors for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

Stalberger, a freshman from Lake Park, Minn., was the ICCAC Division II pitcher of the week. Jones, a freshman from Corydon, was the league's Division II player of the week.

It was the first time since the 2019 season that the Trojans had both the league's player and pitcher of the week. Kaci Sherwood (player) and Kylie Sherwood (pitcher) earned the weekly awards for the week of April 1-7, 2019.

Stalberger, a right-hander, picked up two wins last weekend over NDSCS and Lake Region State College. She struck out 15 will allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks.

In a 11-2 win over Lake Region State College, Stalberger allowed two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and no walks.

In a 9-1 six-inning win over NDSCS, Stalberger allowed three hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work.

In the four wins last weekend, Jones was 5 for 8 with five extra base hits (three doubles and two home runs). She also had seven RBIs and scored six runs.

Both of Jones' home runs came in a 23-0 win over Lake Region State College where she also drove in five runs.