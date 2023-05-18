CLEAR LAKE -- The University of Iowa State head coaches made a stop in Clear Lake on this year’s Cyclone Tailgate Tour, with many showing optimism about their upcoming seasons.

As the public flooded into the historic Surf Ballroom, the coaches took time to answer questions about their offseason plans as well as what fans can expect out of their respective teams.

Head football coach Matt Campbell addressed the struggles of finishing 4-8 last season and the mindset heading into the 2023 season.

“The biggest thing for us is we had one of the youngest teams in college football last year, and we acted like it,” Campbell said. “The biggest mentality has been growth and I think you’ve seen that in a multitude of different ways, both physically and mentally.”

After a season where the Cyclones finished 1-8 in Big 12 Conference play, they will play on the road against BYU and Cincinnati, two of the four teams that were added to the conference in late 2022. Campbell noted this as one of the aspects that makes college football unique.

“You look at the last 10 years and what those programs have stood for and what they do and their great football environments, we’re really excited to be there and be able to do that,” Campbell said.

No doubt one of the biggest impacts that T.J. Otzelberger has made since becoming Iowa State men’s basketball head coach is the players he’s been able to acquire from the transfer portal and high school commitments. Some of which include five star Iowa native Omaha Biliew and UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert.

“We’ve got a variety of guys that can make plays and make shots,” Otzelberger said. “Just excited to get in the gym and see what they can do together.”

Otzelberger noted that fans will see a lot more depth out of the roster, as well as players that can play multiple positions on the court.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that former Iowa State forward Ashley Joens had made the opening night roster for the Dallas Wings, after being drafted by them in the second round in April. Bill Fennelly explained his excitement of seeing one of his former players being able to make the cut and live out one of their dreams.

“That’s a really hard league to make and for her to make that team says a lot about her and her work ethic,” Fennelly said. “All the things that we saw for five years, Dallas saw and she’ll be a great addition to that franchise.”

The team has also lost a lot of players to the transfer portal, most notable junior guard Lexi Donarski who transferred to North Carolinia.

“We’re always gonna be about the same stuff,” Fennelly said. “We’re gonna continue to build and create the culture that made us successful over the years, and find girls that are proud to wear an Iowa State uniform.”

Both the women’s and men’s basketball teams, along with their traditionally summer practices, have each planned trips with their coaches and players before the season starts. The women’s team will be going on an international tour, visiting Italy and Greece, and the men’s team will head to the Bahamas.

The Iowa State wrestling team will get back together as a team later in the month, and will be joined by one of the most sought after recruits in the country, Cody Chittum.

Head coach of the team, Kevin Dresser acknowledged his new recruits amount of experience that he will bring to the team, and that he knows he’s excited to wrestle at the division one level.