{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City-McKenna Mentink

Mason City pitcher McKenna Mentink pitches  against Clear Lake. Mentink, along with teammates Anna Lensing and Sami Miller, was named an Honorable Mention CIML All-Conference player.

 Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette

The following names are the CIML All-Conference team picks. Local players are bolded. 

Iowa Conference

First team

Jalen Adams, Freshman, Fort Dodge

Mooly Jacobsen, Senior, Waukee

Tristan Doster, Sophomore, Fort Dodge

Alex Honnold, Junior, WDM Valley

Tory Bennett, Freshman, Fort Dodge

Abbi Cataldo, Sophomore, SE Polk

Heidi Wheeler, Sophomore, Waukee

Megan Decker, Senior, WDM Valley

Delaney Taylor, Senior, Waukee

Daphne Alstot, Senior, Fort Dodge

Hailey Gatica, Senior, WDM Valley

Loghen Schnetzer, Junior, Fort Dodge

Kate Felt, Senior, Waukee

Second Team

Lexi Hilzer, Junior, SE Polk

Elly Bates, Sophomore, Waukee

Peyton Moffett, Senior, SE Polk

Maggie House, Senior, WDM Valley

Jalyn Yaukovitz, Senior, Waukee

Molly Platte, Senior, Waukee

Aubrey Davis, Senior, Fort Dodge

Reagan Bartholomew, Freshman, Waukee

Kaysee Dale, Junior, SE Polk

Chloe Wertz, Sophomore, Fort Dodge

Natalie Wellet, Junior, Waukee

Jasmine Spann, Senior, WDM Valley

Hannah Fry, Senior, WDM Valley

Honorable Mention

Fort Dodge- Haley Willis, Sophia Klinger

Mason City- Sami Miller, Anna Lensing, McKenna Mentink

Marshalltown- Marina Rosalez, Maddie Finch, Erica Johnson, Emma McWherter, Avery Mull

SE Polk- Gretta Hartz, Chloe Kottlowski, Nikki Griggs, Bri Vasey, Shani Yount-Wheels

Waukee- Ariana Rodriguez

WDM Valley- Haley Etzel, Jessica Olander, Gianna Lara

Central Conference

First team

Kayla Stone, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Hannah Hughes, Junior, Johnston

Ava Smithson, Freshman, Johnston

Franie Burnett, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

Sophie Maras, Senior, Johnston

Karlee Hill, Junior, Ames

Jasmine Rumley, Junior, Dowling Catholic

Chloe Fehn, Junior, Johnston\

Anna Voigt, Senior, Ankeny

Abbie Thilges, Senior, Johnston

Kennedy Hill, Senior, Urbandale

Cassie Severson, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Second Team

Lexi Gootee, Sophomore, Johnston

Paige Jacobsen, Senior, Ankeny

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Emma Gipple, Freshman, Dowling Catholic

Taylor Runchey, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

Rachel Schlotter, Eighth grade, Johnston

Kennedee Jones, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

Ashley Pearson, Senior, Urbandale

Cassie Garland, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Emma Roethler, Sophomore, Johnston

Madalene Murphy, Sophomore, Ankeny

Carley Shepard, Junior, Johnston

Jewels Buss, Junior, Ames

Zoe Baker, Senior, Ankeny

Honorable Mentions

Ames- Lindsey Mescher, Hope Morken, Isabelle Rogers, Lauren Wingert, Brylie Anderson

Ankeny- Marina Carter, Shelby Romig, Kayla Brummer

Ankeny Centennial- Carleigh Kray, Anna Christiansen, Lily King, Ella Schulz

Dowling Catholic- Anna Johnson, Sarah Hochberger, Annie Thomas, Alyssa Last

Johnston- Elly Yeast

Urbandale- Grace Albrecht, Lily Burkhead, Taylor Hinkhouse, Izzy Staton

Metro Conference

First Team

Kacy Nickerson, Junior, Ottumwa

CJ Banner, Senior, DM East

Hannah Poortinga, Senior, DM Hoover

Abby Nolte, Senior, DM Hoover

Kaylee Bix, Junior, Ottumwa

Morgan Greiner, Senior, Ottumwa

Josie Lucas, Senior, DM East

Keiana Giboo, Freshman, DM East

Marisa Anderson, Senior, DM East

Hannah Huisinga, Junior, Ottumwa

Teagan Loew, Junior, DM Roosevelt

Jade Sharp, Senior, DM Hoover

Maddie Inman, Sophomore, DM East

Second Team

Ashton Brown, Junior, Ottumwa

Nevaeh Moon, Sophomore, DM East

Summer Williams, Junior, DM Roosevelt

Abbey Bowers, Senior, Ottumwa

Faith Sheets, Freshman, DM Roosevelt

Daija Bates, Junior, DM Hoover

Meadow Lecocq, Freshman, DM Hoover

Taylor Floyd, Junior, DM Hoover

Peyton Saunders, Junior, DM Lincoln

Rylee Jones, Freshman, DM Roosevelt

Zoey Jones, Sophomore, Ottumwa

Jillian Heaton, Junior, Ottumwa

Adrianna Jarrett, Junior, DM Hoover

Honorable Mention

DM East- Jordyne Slagle, Alysha Claude, Breanna Howard, Elise Dowler

DM Hoover- Katie Burns, Karli Benson, Jordan Redeker

DM Roosevelt- Zoe Lawson

DM North- Bri Shelton, Jazzy Brown, Jocina Shelton

Ottumwa- Amber Shotts, Josie Lemonds

DM Lincoln- Sailor Laughlin, Carlie Brower, Grace Twelmeyer, Riley Cox, Kelly Klinge, Taylor Klinge, Carmie Johnson, Kylie Jones, Jade Anderson

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments