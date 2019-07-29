The following names are the CIML All-Conference team picks. Local players are bolded.
Iowa Conference
First team
Jalen Adams, Freshman, Fort Dodge
Mooly Jacobsen, Senior, Waukee
Tristan Doster, Sophomore, Fort Dodge
Alex Honnold, Junior, WDM Valley
Tory Bennett, Freshman, Fort Dodge
Abbi Cataldo, Sophomore, SE Polk
Heidi Wheeler, Sophomore, Waukee
Megan Decker, Senior, WDM Valley
Delaney Taylor, Senior, Waukee
Daphne Alstot, Senior, Fort Dodge
Hailey Gatica, Senior, WDM Valley
Loghen Schnetzer, Junior, Fort Dodge
Kate Felt, Senior, Waukee
Second Team
Lexi Hilzer, Junior, SE Polk
Elly Bates, Sophomore, Waukee
Peyton Moffett, Senior, SE Polk
Maggie House, Senior, WDM Valley
Jalyn Yaukovitz, Senior, Waukee
Molly Platte, Senior, Waukee
Aubrey Davis, Senior, Fort Dodge
Reagan Bartholomew, Freshman, Waukee
Kaysee Dale, Junior, SE Polk
Chloe Wertz, Sophomore, Fort Dodge
Natalie Wellet, Junior, Waukee
Jasmine Spann, Senior, WDM Valley
Hannah Fry, Senior, WDM Valley
Honorable Mention
Fort Dodge- Haley Willis, Sophia Klinger
Mason City- Sami Miller, Anna Lensing, McKenna Mentink
Marshalltown- Marina Rosalez, Maddie Finch, Erica Johnson, Emma McWherter, Avery Mull
SE Polk- Gretta Hartz, Chloe Kottlowski, Nikki Griggs, Bri Vasey, Shani Yount-Wheels
Waukee- Ariana Rodriguez
WDM Valley- Haley Etzel, Jessica Olander, Gianna Lara
Central Conference
First team
Kayla Stone, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Hannah Hughes, Junior, Johnston
Ava Smithson, Freshman, Johnston
Franie Burnett, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
Sophie Maras, Senior, Johnston
Karlee Hill, Junior, Ames
Jasmine Rumley, Junior, Dowling Catholic
Chloe Fehn, Junior, Johnston\
Anna Voigt, Senior, Ankeny
Abbie Thilges, Senior, Johnston
Kennedy Hill, Senior, Urbandale
Cassie Severson, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Second Team
Lexi Gootee, Sophomore, Johnston
Paige Jacobsen, Senior, Ankeny
Emma Gipple, Freshman, Dowling Catholic
Taylor Runchey, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
Rachel Schlotter, Eighth grade, Johnston
Kennedee Jones, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
Ashley Pearson, Senior, Urbandale
Cassie Garland, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Emma Roethler, Sophomore, Johnston
Madalene Murphy, Sophomore, Ankeny
Carley Shepard, Junior, Johnston
Jewels Buss, Junior, Ames
Zoe Baker, Senior, Ankeny
Honorable Mentions
Ames- Lindsey Mescher, Hope Morken, Isabelle Rogers, Lauren Wingert, Brylie Anderson
Ankeny- Marina Carter, Shelby Romig, Kayla Brummer
Ankeny Centennial- Carleigh Kray, Anna Christiansen, Lily King, Ella Schulz
Dowling Catholic- Anna Johnson, Sarah Hochberger, Annie Thomas, Alyssa Last
Johnston- Elly Yeast
Urbandale- Grace Albrecht, Lily Burkhead, Taylor Hinkhouse, Izzy Staton
Metro Conference
First Team
Kacy Nickerson, Junior, Ottumwa
CJ Banner, Senior, DM East
Hannah Poortinga, Senior, DM Hoover
Abby Nolte, Senior, DM Hoover
Kaylee Bix, Junior, Ottumwa
Morgan Greiner, Senior, Ottumwa
Josie Lucas, Senior, DM East
Keiana Giboo, Freshman, DM East
Marisa Anderson, Senior, DM East
Hannah Huisinga, Junior, Ottumwa
Teagan Loew, Junior, DM Roosevelt
Jade Sharp, Senior, DM Hoover
Maddie Inman, Sophomore, DM East
Second Team
Ashton Brown, Junior, Ottumwa
Nevaeh Moon, Sophomore, DM East
Summer Williams, Junior, DM Roosevelt
Abbey Bowers, Senior, Ottumwa
Faith Sheets, Freshman, DM Roosevelt
Daija Bates, Junior, DM Hoover
Meadow Lecocq, Freshman, DM Hoover
Taylor Floyd, Junior, DM Hoover
Peyton Saunders, Junior, DM Lincoln
Rylee Jones, Freshman, DM Roosevelt
Zoey Jones, Sophomore, Ottumwa
Jillian Heaton, Junior, Ottumwa
Adrianna Jarrett, Junior, DM Hoover
Honorable Mention
DM East- Jordyne Slagle, Alysha Claude, Breanna Howard, Elise Dowler
DM Hoover- Katie Burns, Karli Benson, Jordan Redeker
DM Roosevelt- Zoe Lawson
DM North- Bri Shelton, Jazzy Brown, Jocina Shelton
Ottumwa- Amber Shotts, Josie Lemonds
DM Lincoln- Sailor Laughlin, Carlie Brower, Grace Twelmeyer, Riley Cox, Kelly Klinge, Taylor Klinge, Carmie Johnson, Kylie Jones, Jade Anderson
