Chase McCleish: A look into the NIACC wrestler's amazing journey

It’s been important to McCleish that he does everything he can to help out his family – especially his younger brothers.

“I think they look up to me a lot. Which, they’ve told me that before,” McCleish said. “They don’t have a father figure in their life either. They’re so much younger than me that they can see me and the things that I’m doing."

“I was still young enough that when they were born and they were starting to remember things – they saw how I grew up and they saw how I was doing things. They’re one of the things that drive me most out of anything in life.”

When McCleish came back to Mason City, Kelly and his staff made sure McCleish knew that they were there for him – which went a long way.

McCleish made the decision to get back on the mat.

Back in action

In his first year back in action since high school, McCleish has had to shake off the rust and gain back confidence. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs this season.

“The more times he goes out, the better he gets,” Kelly said.