Chase McCleish: A look into the NIACC wrestler's amazing journey

It’s been a long road for NIACC freshman Chase McCleish to get to where he is today.
The 184 pound wrestler just recently won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestler of the week for the week of March 22-28 after scoring an upset win over the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at a tournament.
The plan wasn’t always to wrestle at NIACC after high school. After graduation from Newman Catholic in 2019, McCleish went through basic training camp for the Army Reserve and then traveled to Tennessee to wrestle at Division I Chattanooga last winter.
But his stay in Tennessee didn’t last long. Family is everything to McCleish.
And his family needed him here in Mason City.
The journey
From a young age, McCleish always wanted to wrestle at the highest level. But he never wanted anything given to him. He wanted to earn trophies, medals and accomplishments the hard way.
If McCleish were to wrestle at the D-I level, he knew he would have put on solid performances at Wells Fargo Arena. Every year he climbed higher and achieved more. His freshman year for the Knights, he held a sub. 500 record. The next year he advanced to districts, but failed to qualify for the state tournament.
In his junior year, he finally broke through at the state tournament and placed sixth. A runner-up finish in the finals during his senior year caught the attention of many coaches at the next level.
“Watching him throughout high school and watching him grow and develop,” NIACC head coach Steve Kelly said. “We wanted him right out of high school. But that didn’t happen. It’s just the way the cards were dealt.”
Instead of staying in North Iowa in his first year after college, McCleish took a chance to wrestle at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
After graduation from high school, McCleish spent two weeks at basic training camp, then spent the summer at Advanced Individual Training (AIT) school before heading to Tennesee in the fall.
Family is everything
McCleish’s stay in Chattanoooga didn’t last long.
His mother became sick. The doctors found cancer and planned to do many surgeries to try and combat the disease. He knew he couldn’t stay 12 hours away in Tennessee.
“I have two little brothers who are twins and they’re 11,” McCleish said. “I know she needs all the help she can get. So I just came back home to help her out.”
McCleish has been back in Mason City for over a year now supporting his mother and two younger brothers. He says doctors have been able to remove some of the cancer.
It’s been important to McCleish that he does everything he can to help out his family – especially his younger brothers.
“I think they look up to me a lot. Which, they’ve told me that before,” McCleish said. “They don’t have a father figure in their life either. They’re so much younger than me that they can see me and the things that I’m doing."
“I was still young enough that when they were born and they were starting to remember things – they saw how I grew up and they saw how I was doing things. They’re one of the things that drive me most out of anything in life.”
When McCleish came back to Mason City, Kelly and his staff made sure McCleish knew that they were there for him – which went a long way.
McCleish made the decision to get back on the mat.
Back in action
In his first year back in action since high school, McCleish has had to shake off the rust and gain back confidence. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs this season.
“The more times he goes out, the better he gets,” Kelly said.
That sentiment has proven to be the case. After his conference wrestler of the week achievement, McCleish currently sits at No. 8 in the country according to intermat wrestling.
He’s managed to improve daily in the sport, all while managing classwork, family life and one weekend out of every month training with the Army Reserve in Cedar Rapids.
McCleish says the goal is to win a national championship later this month. How will he accomplish that goal? By treating the tournament like any other tournament.
“You just start to fold in those situations if you put a lot of pressure on yourself about a situation,” McCleish said. “Just staying relaxed and staying calm. Working on my wrestling. Getting all the distractions in my life and just kind of putting them off to the wayside.”
After all, a national championship is just another stop on the journey. Eventually, he hopes to get another crack at wrestling at a D-I school.
Afterwards, he hopes to get into the World Class Athlete Program in the Army – a military unit whose primary goal is to support nationally and internationally ranked soldiers in participating on the United States Olympic team.
To sum things up: McCleish’s life has been quite the adventure.
That journey doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.