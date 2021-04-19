Changes in Kramer's approach leads him to mound success

It wasn't a lack of talent. Nor was it anything Collin Kramer was doing incorrectly.
He was taught as a high school athlete at St. Ansgar to do football-type lifts year-round. His bullpen days at North Iowa Area Community College didn't lead to enough rest time for his starts.
So Kramer made some adjustments to his days off and his lifting. It has paid dividends over the last couple of weeks.
Kramer was named as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Pitcher of the Week twice after combining for 25 K's and no earned runs in his last two starts before a start on Sunday.
Kramer (4-2) allowed just two runs and two hits in the Trojans' 22-6 win over No. 13 Southeastern in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at Roosevelt Field in Mason City. He struck out five and walked four in the win.
After his 18 strikeout performance against Southwestern last Sunday, in which he took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth, Kramer was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Pitcher of the Week.
"Definitely felt pretty good," Kramer said. "I've also been feeling good about the other starts, too."
NIACC head coach Drew Sannes had these type of outings in his mind when Kramer committed to the program two years ago.
"This is who he is," Sannes said. "The biggest key is we're playing defense behind him."
It's a vastly different type of pitcher than what Kramer was for his first four starts to the season.
The southpaw totaled just 11 1/3 innings pitched, allowed 14 hits and 17 walks to just 19 strikeouts with an earned run average of 9.73.
He went 1-2 in those starts.
"It wasn't fun obviously, kind of frustrating," Kramer said. "I figured out mentally staying calm has lowered the walks quite a bit."
After that stretch, he moved his bullpen back a day, giving him an extra day of rest to prep for his next start, which have all come on a weekend.
He didn't understand how gratifying that would be for him and his health.
"That's helped me find that groove," Kramer said. "I never had done it and also just bringing down the intent of that bullpen so I'm not wearing myself out."
A five-year varsity player for the Saints, Kramer didn't get a lot of time his eighth grade and freshman years, but began to get his feet wet as a sophomore before he blossomed as an upperclassmen.
His junior and senior years, the 6-foot-5 standout finished with a combined 22-3 record and opponents hit under .120 against him.
"When people started talking about it and getting texts from college coaches made me realize that I could (pitch at the next level)," Kramer said.
He only got one start his freshman year at NIACC before the pandemic canceled the season. In the summer, Kramer went to train at P3 in St. Louis to do baseball-centric weight lifting.
It opened his eyes. To add on to the 10-15 pounds of muscle, Sannes said he clocks Kramer's fastball at 12 miles per hour faster.
"We had a big build phase, I was pretty weak when I came in," Kramer said. "Definitely helped and it's shown."
It's a product of two things in Sannes' eyes: A strong work ethic and experience.
"There's going to be some growing pains," he said. "(He's) definitely turning the corner. We're very fortunate to be immersed with their program down there."
Kramer is signed to pitch at UNC-Charlotte starting in the fall. All four of the 49ers starters for this season will return for the 2022 campaign.
Still, Kramer felt the most comfortable there.
"How individualized they were with each pitcher really was a big factor," he said.
Sannes expects big things for one of his best pitchers when he heads to North Carolina in a handful of months.
"He should be a weekend guy," Sannes said. "At the end of the day, you expect him to continue the path that he is on. Once he gets down to Charlotte, it's going to be really exciting for him to work with the staff down there."
