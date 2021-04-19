Changes in Kramer's approach leads him to mound success

"When people started talking about it and getting texts from college coaches made me realize that I could (pitch at the next level)," Kramer said.

He only got one start his freshman year at NIACC before the pandemic canceled the season. In the summer, Kramer went to train at P3 in St. Louis to do baseball-centric weight lifting.

It opened his eyes. To add on to the 10-15 pounds of muscle, Sannes said he clocks Kramer's fastball at 12 miles per hour faster.

"We had a big build phase, I was pretty weak when I came in," Kramer said. "Definitely helped and it's shown."

It's a product of two things in Sannes' eyes: A strong work ethic and experience.

"There's going to be some growing pains," he said. "(He's) definitely turning the corner. We're very fortunate to be immersed with their program down there."

Kramer is signed to pitch at UNC-Charlotte starting in the fall. All four of the 49ers starters for this season will return for the 2022 campaign.

Still, Kramer felt the most comfortable there.

"How individualized they were with each pitcher really was a big factor," he said.