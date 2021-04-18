'Championship environment': Mason's tenure as NIACC AD ends in June

"It was funny how basic things were," Mason said. "Our starting center had fouled out, so we had this big, thin kid that could jump. I told them, 'spread the floor out,' so basically told them just get in a box. Whoever gets a driving lane, just take it to the basket.

"We got a kid that hit a little pull up jumper. I grabbed our point guard who hit the shot and I literally told him 'You're at the back end of this, just go and get the ball.' He intercepted and we won the game."

After that, he said while laughing: "Thanks for letting me reminisce."

Transitioning away from the bench

As his final couple of years were about to take place at Central College, Mason could see the light at the end of the coaching tunnel.

To better his health, it was time to leave the head coaches seat.

"It was the best thing in my life," Mason said. "I think sustaining success is even harder than climbing the mountain. Different opportunities presented itself."

So in 2006, he traded in the sideline chair for an office chair.

That's when Mason was hired to be the athletic director at NIACC, a job that he needed a push to apply from his wife, Kay.