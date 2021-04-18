'Championship environment': Mason's tenure as NIACC AD ends in June

Dan Mason is a self-described grinder.
He grinded through the NCAA Division III ranks to become an elite pitcher. He climbed the coaching ladder until he was a head men's basketball coach at three separate colleges in the state of Iowa.
He took a job as the director of athletics at the same school he won a NCJAA Division II National Championship with.
After 27 years coaching and administrating junior college athletics, Mason is locking the door to his office for good.
Mason is retiring from his post as the athletic director at North Iowa Area Community College, a job he has held since 2006, sometime in the month of June.
"I looked at NIACC as a really good place and with the right kind of staffing and the right kind of resources, we could make a climb," Mason said. "I do think even after this many years, I still relate really well to our students."
The Chicago native bounced around the Midwest as a student and as an adult before settling in on Mason City. Even after retirement, he and his wife Kay and dog Wrigley have no plans to leave the city. Mason also has three adult children – Alison, Kevin and Tyler.
"The sacrifices they have made for me to do what I want to do, that makes you invested in paying them back," Mason said. "It isn't worth it if you don't have that support at home. My family, if you ask them, have loved being a part of this ride."
It ends a journey to get to this point, filled with advice from a long list of conversations that have guided Mason to where he is now.
Player turned coach
Mason prepped at the now-closed St. Benedictine High School, where the two sports he loved the most were baseball and basketball.
He was an instant success on the diamond, eventually landing a scholarship and signing with North Park University, a Division 3 school in Chicago that competed in the the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
"Baseball, it came fairly easy for me," Mason said.
Basketball, however, was different.
"I had to work hard to be on the team and get in the rotation," he said. "I quickly figured out baseball was the route for me to go."
After an All-American senior season for North Park, the thought of playing somewhere professionally was still fresh on Mason's mind.
Until he had a conversation with a Midwest scout for the San Francisco Giants.
"I remember him telling me, ‘The reality is you might want to pursue other things,'" Mason said. "Probably I was a little short velocity wise, but had a very good aptitude and ability to throw different pitches with a lot of confidence."
Those other things amounted to a degree in business. As a first generation college student, Mason joked that one of the reasons he majored in business was he thought he was going to be rich.
Yet again, another conversation with someone Mason looked up to changed his life.
Dan McCarroll was working at the same sports camp with Mason after the latter finished up his freshman season at North Park. McCarroll, a future AD himself, asked Mason a simple question.
"He called me in at the end of the camp and said, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about teaching and coaching?’" Mason said. "Truthfully, I have never expressed that because I wasn't that confident.
"When someone of his stature recognized that in me, it took off from there. Changed my major, grades took off."
So after Mason finished his undergraduate degree in Physical Education, he spent a year on the sidelines at North Park, then went up to Minnesota State - Mankato and spent a year with McCaroll as a graduate assistant while working on his masters in PE/Athletic Administration.
Mason was pushed by his mentors to apply for the head baseball job at Waldorf, which was at the time a junior college institution. He was hired shortly after the interview to lead its program in the 1980s.
"I had no experience except for I played," Mason said. "Honestly, I was shocked when they offered me the job."
One year in, Mason was approached about filling the vacancy for the men's basketball head coach. He handled that to go along with baseball, but came to the realization that hoops was a better fit.
"I put my eggs into (the) basketball basket," Mason said. "It's kind of weird how it all worked out."
After eight years at Waldorf, Mason moved onto NIACC where he made his mark.
'Thanks for letting me reminisce'
Mason took over the Trojan basketball program during the 1993-94 season and immediately found success.
His first year, NIACC won 20 games, but lost in the second round of the Region XI tournament. That was the prequel to the most successful season in the history of its basketball team.
The Trojans entered the postseason with an 18-12 record, then caught fire in the playoffs. They won the Region XI tournament that claimed a spot in the NJCAA DII national tournament.
"It was literally a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal," Mason said. "We went through the whole season anticipating we were in the mix."
Mason's squad defeated Alfred State in New York in the quarterfinals, then edged Allegheny County out of Pennsylvania 80-74 in the semifinals.
It set up a championship showdown with Grand Rapids and Mason described the last few minutes of the Trojans' championship that they won 64-63.
"It was funny how basic things were," Mason said. "Our starting center had fouled out, so we had this big, thin kid that could jump. I told them, 'spread the floor out,' so basically told them just get in a box. Whoever gets a driving lane, just take it to the basket.
"We got a kid that hit a little pull up jumper. I grabbed our point guard who hit the shot and I literally told him 'You're at the back end of this, just go and get the ball.' He intercepted and we won the game."
After that, he said while laughing: "Thanks for letting me reminisce."
Transitioning away from the bench
As his final couple of years were about to take place at Central College, Mason could see the light at the end of the coaching tunnel.
To better his health, it was time to leave the head coaches seat.
"It was the best thing in my life," Mason said. "I think sustaining success is even harder than climbing the mountain. Different opportunities presented itself."
So in 2006, he traded in the sideline chair for an office chair.
That's when Mason was hired to be the athletic director at NIACC, a job that he needed a push to apply from his wife, Kay.
"Seems like there's always someone encouraging you," he said. "I didn't do a whole lot of research. They offered me the job, 15 years later, here we are."
There were two items on Mason's agenda that he wanted accomplished. Build a new recreation center and bring back the wrestling program.
Both were accomplished within the first five years of his tenure.
"He does a lot of things behind the scenes that people don't even know and we'll find when he's gone," NIACC Sports Information Director Kirk Hardcastle said. "His blue collar work ethic, he rarely takes vacation. That rubs off on other coaches to show up and do your job."
Mason has a priority list of what he wants to spend time on once July hits: faith, family, fitness and fun.
He said he'll miss the job, and added it won't sink in until the time gets closer.
"It's becoming a lot more real," Mason said.
Still, he's proud of what he has accomplished in 15 years.
"It goes back to that championship environment," Mason said. "It's a shared vision. To me, the biggest thing is those big projects we can point to, but it's more creating a culture.
"If you're treating kids the right way, representing us in a positive fashion, that does bring me a lot of joy," Mason said.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.