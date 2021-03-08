Carr cruises to Big 12 Championship as Iowa State finishes third

AMES — David Carr had one thing in mind at all times.

Score more points.

In all three of his matches in the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, went for a takedown right off the opening whistle.

And in all three matches he got takedowns within the opening seconds of the match.

Carr (157) cruised to his second Big 12 championship on Sunday, beating North Dakota State’s Jared Franek, 8-2.

“I want these guys to know that I’m coming for them — you don’t have to come for me,” Carr said. “I’m always going to be the kind of guy who’s going out there to score points. When you try to score points for all seven minutes, it’s fun. I don’t want to waste a second — as soon as the whistle blows, I’m going.”

Heavyweight also won a Big 12 Championship for the Cyclones, who finished in third place with 117.5 team points, behind Oklahoma and Oklahoma State who tied for first with 124 team points.

Gremmel’s championship match against Wyoming’s Brian Andrew’s was a rematch of last year’s finals, which Gremmel lost 3-2.

This year, Gremmel won 2-0 thanks to a rideout in the third period.