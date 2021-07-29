Big 12 sends ESPN cease and desist

“The Big 12 Conference reserves and will enforce all of its rights under the Grant of Rights Agreement and the Telecast Agreement to the full extent of the law and will not allow its business to be interfered with by its business partners or others.”

This sets the framework for lawyers to get involved and for lawsuits to be on the horizon if the Big 12 has reason to believe ESPN is trying to accelerate conference realignment, so it can get out of paying the Big 12 all or part of its TV money. What complicates things is ESPN is the Big 12’s primary media rights holder and it is the company responsible for much of the Big 12’s revenue.

“I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Bowlsby said according to the AP. “This whole thing has been a complete articulation of deception.”

ESPN released a short statement soon after the Big 12’s cease and desist that said in whole, “The claims in this letter have no merit.”

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that ESPN “conspired” with the American Athletic Conference to take three to five teams to the AAC. The Big 12 payout for the Grant of Rights is $38 million per school per year and the AAC’s payout is roughly $7 million.