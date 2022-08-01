Youthful energy has been added to a veteran Iowa women's basketball team

IOWA CITY – Although the starting five returns intact for a third straight season, there is a different vibe in this summer’s workouts for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The Hawkeyes are working with an expanded roster – filling all 15 available scholarships for the first time in coach Lisa Bluder’s 23-year tenure – and that has added some youthful energy to a veteran team.

“It’s been pretty competitive. The newcomers are working hard, bringing it every day. That keeps us all sharp,’’ senior guard Kate Martin said following a practice on Friday.

As the Hawkeyes begin their final week of summer work, coach Lisa Bluder has been able to blend old and new as Iowa works toward the 2022-23 season.

“You’re not having as much teaching, really it’s kind of about building the chemistry with these new people,’’ Bluder said. “What I can do now is give some of those older veterans some time off, rest the legs a bit and let them really be fresh in March because they don’t have to have as many repetitions early. They already know the system.’’

Guard Caitlin Clark said it seems like the pace in practice is actually brisker than it has been.

“It’s exactly what you want,’’ Clark said. “You want people fighting for playing time. I think the coaches love it and I think it’s just going to make everyone work that much harder. That’s really what we need going into next year.’’

Clark said the three freshmen on the roster and Central Michigan transfer Molly Davis have caught on quickly.

Bluder agrees.

She said it has been a productive summer for Iowa.

The three freshmen, forwards Hannah Stuelke and Jada Gyamfi and guard Taylor McCabe, are blending in well and Davis is providing the Hawkeyes with something it lacked last season, depth at point guard, although she may play beside Clark at times as well.

Sharon Goodman and Shateah Wetering continue to make progress as they work their way back from ACL tears. Bluder expects both to be at full speed when preseason practices start.

As was the case a year ago, improved defense continues to be a priority during Iowa’s summer work.

“We continue to bring up our defensive energy and rebounding. We need to get better at that and make people feel uncomfotable. That’s a big thing,’’ senior guard Gabby Marshall said. “I think just staying together and having full focus is how we’re going to pull out big game.’’

The Hawkeyes spent Friday working on their transition offense, the first time this summer that was introduced, but things went smoothly.

That doesn’t surprise Martin.

“We have that team chemistry. We’ve worked together for the last three years and that’s so helpful,’’ Martin said. “We know how each other works. It’s almost like we know where people’s shots are coming off the rim at this point.’’

Each workout has also reminded Iowa that there are some goals to achieve.

While the Hawkeyes did win Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships last season, Creighton knocked Iowa out of the NCAA tourney in the second round.

“We’ve brought up that loss quite a few times this summer. That’s what you should do, use it as motivation,’’ Martin said. “We never want to feel the way we did last year ever again. We’re going to do everything in our power to never feel like that again.’’

Clark said it took some of the shine off of a 24-8 season, leaving the Hawkeyes with a real understanding of the importance of playing at a high level in the postseason.

“But, that’s the beauty of March Madness. It’s the greatest postseason tournament in sports in my opinion, but your season can end in a blink of an eye,’’ Clark said.

“That’s why it’s so great, though, why people love it, because there are those upsets but when you’re on the wrong end of one you don’t like it as much.’’