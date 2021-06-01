Meyer finds comfort, new home at Drake

She played sparingly her freshman season, stepping onto the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11 times and averaging 2.1 points per game.

The direction of the Hawkeyes backcourt was starting to become clear.

With Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach coming into the fold, plus three of the incoming 2021 recruits being guards, playing time behind All-American Caitlin Clark was going to be a battle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I just think the past year, never felt like the place for me to reach my goals," Meyer said.

Still, she's thankful for her time spent in Iowa City.

"It was a hard decision," Meyer said. "I loved all my teammates, I love the coaches and being a Hawkeye. I'll always be thankful for my opportunity. I grew up a Hawkeye fan and that was always my dream."

Drake offers two things that sold it home to Meyer: A familiarity with the coaching staff and closer to family. She said her parents made it to every home game at Iowa and doesn't expect that to change in Des Moines.

Coupled with having a level of comfort from some of the players having been on the same AAU team as Meyer, it led to a perfect storm.