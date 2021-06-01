Meyer finds comfort, new home at Drake

When Allison Pohlman was elevated to the head coaching position for the Drake women's basketball team in late-April, Megan Meyer's eyes widened.
Pohlman was the primary assistant Meyer talked to in her final year at Mason City High School when the standout was deciding on where she would be playing college ball.
So when Meyer entered the transfer portal last week, finalizing her departure from the Iowa women's basketball team, the decision was a quick one.
Meyer made her plans known publicly during Memorial Day, announcing her commitment to Pohlman and the Bulldogs program on Instagram. She'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
"What drew me to Drake, they were always there for me from the beginning and I felt comfortable in all my visits there," Meyer said. "I felt comfortable with coach (Pohlman) just through our conversations and her goals for the program. Knowing I had that prior relationship with her, knowing she's a great coach.
"Hearing she got moved to the head coaching position definitely made it look a lot more attractive to me."
The younger sister of Makenzie Meyer, one of the best players to don the Hawkeye black and gold, Megan played in 29 games off the bench where she averaged 2.3 points per game last season.
She played sparingly her freshman season, stepping onto the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11 times and averaging 2.1 points per game.
The direction of the Hawkeyes backcourt was starting to become clear.
With Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach coming into the fold, plus three of the incoming 2021 recruits being guards, playing time behind All-American Caitlin Clark was going to be a battle.
"I just think the past year, never felt like the place for me to reach my goals," Meyer said.
Still, she's thankful for her time spent in Iowa City.
"It was a hard decision," Meyer said. "I loved all my teammates, I love the coaches and being a Hawkeye. I'll always be thankful for my opportunity. I grew up a Hawkeye fan and that was always my dream."
Drake offers two things that sold it home to Meyer: A familiarity with the coaching staff and closer to family. She said her parents made it to every home game at Iowa and doesn't expect that to change in Des Moines.
Coupled with having a level of comfort from some of the players having been on the same AAU team as Meyer, it led to a perfect storm.
"I knew them and I'm really excited," Meyer said. "They seem like they have a great team culture."
The Bulldogs return three starters from an 18-12 team that lost in the Missouri Valley Conference title game to Bradley, which featured just eight players suiting up for the game as they had four miss it due to COVID-19 protocols.
Drake then went 1-2 in the WNIT tournament to cap its season.
"I just know I'm going to have to work hard and compete every day," Meyer said. "Just looking forward to finding my role. I'm going to enter with the goals of winning a conference championship, be a great teammate and play to the best of my abilities."
She believes her skill set will blend in nicely stepping down from the Big Ten to the MVC. She stated her graduation path is still steady and plans to finish her bachelor's degree in two years.
"I feel very comfortable," Meyer said. "I feel like I've gotten a lot stronger and my basketball IQ has continued to grow. I've gotten better in all aspects by competing with great players."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.