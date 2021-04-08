Mason City graduate helps Arizona women's basketball team succeed behind-the-scenes

The Arizona women’s basketball team just capped off one of the best seasons in program history.

The Wildcats were one of the most exciting teams to watch in the 2021 NCAA tournament and made it all the way to the championship game, before falling to Stanford, 54-53, on Sunday night.

With every great pass or athletic shot made on the court, plenty of hard work off the court came with it. Mason City High School graduate Max Krieger makes sure of that for the Wildcats.

Krieger works as the team’s academic counselor, where he helps each individual player make sure they are meeting the necessary requirements to remain eligible to compete.

“I always tell my students that it’s not only important to be locked in on the court, it’s also important to be locked in everywhere else in your life,” Krieger said.

According to the NCAA, each athletic department must provide its student-athletes with academic support that aids them with the necessary resources to succeed in the classroom.

That can look different depending on what division of college an athlete competes at. In Division I, there are multiple counselors that work with multiple teams.