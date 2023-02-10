Jackie Pippett’s family had history at North Iowa Area Community College long before she ever committed to playing in Mason City.

Pippett’s uncles, Brad and Ryan Pippett, were inducted into the NIACC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. Brad and Ryan scored a combined 2,513 points during their respective stints with the Trojan men’s basketball teams.

Ryan went on to play at Missouri-Rolla — an NCAA Division II school that has since rebranded under the name Missouri S&T. Brad moved on to Iowa State, where he competed under then-head coach Johnny Orr from 1990-92.

Jackie is now carving her own legacy out at NIACC. Last year, as a freshman, she started 25 of the Trojans’ 31 games and averaged 8.8 points per outing.

“You look around and try to find somebody that can do what she does, and there’s not too many of those kids around here,” NIACC head coach Brad Vaught said. “If they are, it’s hard to get them here. They don’t have two uncles in the hall of fame and a built-in love for NIACC. It’s hard to get them.”

Jackie joined NIACC’s roster after her senior year at Ankeny Centennial High School. A number of NAIA schools and NCAA Division III schools recruited her, but she passed on all of them.

Jackie said she thought a stop at a two-year junior college like NIACC would help her get offers from bigger and better four-year colleges.

“I already had a connection to (NIACC),” Pippet said. “And when I was trying to figure out where to go, it was like, (Brad and Ryan) had a good experience here. So, I just hoped that I would too.”

Pippett’s gamble on NIACC has paid off. Jackie has averaged nearly 10 points and five rebounds per game this season. She was named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week in December.

Jackie had a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double against Ellsworth on Dec. 7. She has scored more than 10 points in eight of the 23 contests she’s played in this season.

Jackie hasn’t just flashed her ability on the offensive end of the floor. She’s averaged nearly 2.5 steals and one block per game this season.

Jackie said she arrived at the NIACC as a traditional, back-to-the-basket post player. She has since worked on her ability to turn and face the bucket, attack defenders off the dribble, and shoot from the perimeter.

Jackie shot 25% from 3-point range as a freshman. She’s made 33% of her attempts from beyond the arc in 2022-23.

“I would say I am a post player,” Jackie said. “I think coming here has made me a little more versatile. Like, I’ve learned how to play on the outside driving — like pulling up and stuff. But I will say, coming into this, I was definitely a post player. Like, that’s what I was. I just wasn’t anywhere else except for in the paint.”

Jackie added that her leadership role with the Trojans has also expanded since she joined the team. She is currently one of four sophomores on NIACC’s 13-athlete women’s basketball roster.

Vaught said Jackie’s leadership ability is one of her strongest attributes. He added that her confidence has helped her blossom with the Trojans.

“She came in with good tools,” Vaught said. “But I just think that she’s grown into more of a leadership role. She’s not nervous to take the big shot; not nervous to step up and be like, ‘Hey we need a big bucket right now.’”

“There’s been a few games where we just keep throwing it inside until they can stop Jackie. If they put a real big girl on her, we can pull that person away from the basket. Then, Jackie can go by her and shoot mid-range. I just think she’s grown in confidence.”

Jackie’s versatility and 6-foot stature have helped her capture the attention of many four-year institutions. In January, Vaught said over 40 schools had contacted him and expressed their interest in recruiting Jackie.

Jackie said she hasn’t put much thought into her post-NIACC options, noting that she’ll think about it when the season is over.

“I sort of had open expectations,” Jackie said of four-year schools recruiting her. “I wouldn’t say I was expecting the amount of looks I’m getting now, which is a good thing, of course. I don’t really have expectations. I was just coming to play basketball. Like, I do love to play basketball, and that’s what I was coming to do.”

Five regular season games remain on the Trojans schedule. The National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI Tournament will begin on March 8.

Jackie said she and her teammates have high expectations for the end of the season. The Trojans are currently 13-10 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

“Every season has its ups and downs,” Jackie said. “You have your good games, and you have your not-so-good games. But I feel like we’ve been doing pretty good. I know we have the potential to be something really great. So, it’s just kind of pushing to try to get there.”