Iowa women's basketball schedule backloaded against Big Ten's best

For an Iowa women’s basketball team that returns all five starters for a second straight season, the race to repeat as Big Ten regular-season champions will intensify as the season progresses.

The Hawkeyes will play seven of their final 10 conference games during the upcoming season against teams which finished in the top six in league play a year ago.

As part of a conference schedule announced Wednesday, that stretch begins with a Jan. 23 road game against an Ohio State team that shared the Big Ten regular-season title with the Hawkeyes last season with 14-4 conference finishes.

The match-up is the only scheduled meeting of the season between the teams.

Iowa will play Maryland, which joined Michigan in finishing 13-4 in the Big Ten, twice during that stretch and will meet the other two conference teams that finished with 11 wins – Indiana and Nebraska – twice as well during that late-season run.

The Hawkeyes will host the Cornhuskers and Terrapins in back-to-back games on Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, will travel to Indiana on Feb. 9 and then travel to Nebraska on Feb. 18 and Maryland on Feb. 21 before concluding the regular season on Feb. 26 with a home game against the Hoosiers.

The Iowa schedule includes seven weekend home games, three on Saturdays and four on Sundays including five games against Big Ten opponents.

Conference play for Iowa opens on Dec. 4 at Wisconsin, the first of three December Big Ten games for the Hawkeyes. Minnesota visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 10 and Iowa hosts Purdue on Dec. 29.

The Hawkeyes’ lone game against Illinois and its first-year coach, Clinton native Shauna Green, will be played at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., on New Year’s Day.

In a league season that will culminate with the Big Ten tournament being played in Minneapolis for the first time beginning on March 1, Iowa will also welcome Northwestern and Penn State to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for games on Jan. 11 and Jan. 14 respectively, and will host Rutgers on Feb. 12 and Wisconsin on Feb. 15.

Returning consensus all-American Caitlin Clark and honorable mention all-American Monika Czinano in a lineup that also includes Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock as returning starters from a 24-8 team, Iowa opens its home schedule on Oct. 28 with an exhibition against Nebraska-Kearney.

The regular season opens Nov. 7 at home against Southern and includes home games against Belmont on Nov. 20, North Carolina State on Dec. 1, Iowa State on Dec. 7 and Northern Iowa on Dec. 18.

The Hawkeyes will also play at Drake on Nov. 13, Kansas State on Nov. 17 and face Oregon State and either Connecticut or Duke on Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland Ore.

Iowa fills vacancy in athletics office

Beth Goetz, the director of athletics at Ball State since 2018, has been named as the deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer at Iowa.

The hire of the 48-year-old administrator was announced Wednesday by Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta.

She will replace Barbara Burke on the Iowa staff. Burke announced plans to retire within the next year earlier this summer.

Goetz joins the Iowa administrative staff with more than two decades of experience as a collegiate athletics administrator, including working at Minnesota from 2013-16 and Connecticut from 2016-18 before being hired to lead the athletics department at Ball State.

“The University of Iowa has a storied tradition, and I want to thank Gary Barta and President Barb Wilson for the opportunity to join the Hawkeye family,’’ Goetz said in a statement. “I look forward to working with such an outstanding team.’’

She currently chairs NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee after spending the 2021-22 season as the group’s vice chair.

“Beth is a proven, experienced and respected leader in college athletics,’’ Barta said in a statement announcing the hire. “We’re excited to have her join the Hawkeye family.’’

At Ball State, she currently supervised 19 intercollegiate sports teams, all head coaches and the senior athletics department professional staff.

The programs at Ball State have won 10 Mid-American Conference championships during Goetz’s tenure including seven during the 2021-22 school year.