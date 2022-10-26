Davis more than just a backup as newcomer to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the back-up point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.

“I feel like there will be opportunities for me at a couple of positions and that’s the approach I’m taking, wanting to help out in any way I can,’’ Davis said.

She’ll get that opportunity in an Iowa uniform for the first time on Friday when the Hawkeyes host Nebraska-Kearney in a 6:30 p.m. exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coach Lisa Bluder said Davis is positioned to “see significant playing time’’ while filling several roles for the Hawkeyes.

That was something Bluder discussed with Davis when she expressed an interest in Iowa after putting her name in the transfer portal following her junior season in the Mid-American Conference.

“You are all-everything for Central Michigan, competed against Iowa in the (2021) NCAA Tournament and put 18 points on us and then you transfer here knowing that you’re going to back up the point guard, go from playing 35 minutes a game to backing up, maybe playing eight minutes a game,’’ Bluder said.

“I told her up front, backing up Caitlin is your number one role but you’re also going to compete for off-guard minutes.’’

Arriving at Iowa with two years of eligibility, Davis is more than a capable scorer.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Mich., left Central Michigan as the program’s career scoring average leader. The three-time all-conference selection averaged 17.7 points per game during her three seasons with the Chippewas.

Davis knew she could have completed a comfortable career at Central Michigan but wanted something more.

“I wanted to step outside my comfort zone and for me, coming here was a chance to do that,’’ Davis said. “Central Michigan was close to home. It was easy for me to go to school there. Picking up and moving here, it’s all been different for me.’’

She finds herself surrounded by a collection of veteran talent.

The starting five Bluder anticipates putting on the floor is returning intact for a third straight season.

“There are a lot of good players here. I saw that in the NCAA tourney a couple years ago, but to be here I’ve seen how those good players are good people, too,’’ Davis said. “They’ve welcomed me and we’re all working toward the same thing now.’’

Davis is comfortable knowing that she will provide Clark, the nation’s scoring and assist leader last season, with a chance to catch her breath on occasion.

Clark averaged 35.9 minutes per game as Iowa built its 24-8 record last season.

Davis said she wouldn’t be surprised to find herself sharing the court with Clark at times as well.

“I can see that, giving us a couple of options to move the down the floor and helping set each other up,’’ Davis said. “I think there is some interesting possibilities there.’’

Bluder sees the same.

She likes what she has seen from Davis when she plays away from the ball, using words like “crafty’’ and “deceiving” to describe her skill set.

“I think that’s going to be an ‘X’ factor that people haven’t figured out with our team yet,’’ Bluder said.

The 23rd-year Iowa coach isn’t entirely sure how all of the pieces will fit together.

The Hawkeyes had a closed practice at DePaul last Saturday and will also use Friday’s exhibition to explore lineup combinations.

“I think it’s going to be really good for us to try some different things,’’ Bluder said. “We haven’t come up with a set rotation yet, and who knows, those things can change too as the year goes on.’’