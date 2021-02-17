College Notebook: NIACC's Tobin, Manning win player of the week honors

After a week where she finished with 52 kills in a pair of NIACC volleyball victories, freshman outside hitter Grace Tobin was named the ICCAC Division II offensive volleyball player of the week.

Tobin had 26 kills, 15 digs, and a career-high five assists in the Trojans' victory over Southeastern CC last week, the third time this season that Tobin has had 20 or more kills in a match. Her 122 kills are the fourth-most in NJCAA Division II.

Manning named ICCAC Division II player of the week

NIACC freshman basketball player Kourtney Manning was named the ICCAC Division II women's basketball player of the week for the week of Feb. 8-14, after she scored a 25 points and collected eight rebounds, six steals, three assists, and one block in the team's 82-68 win over Graceland University JV on Feb. 10.

Manning has scored an average of 13.9 points per game, with 6.1 rebounds.

The Trojans are currently 1-6 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

Waldorf sprinter Perry wins NSAA Athlete of the Week honor

Hannah Perry came out of Saturday's Waldorf track meet with wins in the 200 meter and 400 meter dash, with times of 27.06 and 1 minute, 1.67 seconds.