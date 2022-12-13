NIACC's Pippett earns ICCAC honors

Basketball

For the second time in her career, NIACC's Jackie Pippett was selected as the ICCAC women's basketball player of the week.

Pippett, a sophomore post from Ankeny, earned the league's weekly honor for the week of Dec. 5-11. She also won the award for the week of Jan. 3-9, 2022 during her freshman season.

Pippett shared the league's player of the week honor with Kirkwood's Jada Devine.

During the week of Dec. 5-11, Pippett led the Trojans (8-3 overall, 2-0 in the ICCAC) to wins over the Luther College Junior Varsity and Ellsworth.

Against Ellsworth, Pippett scored a season-high 26 points with a season-high 11 rebounds with a career-best five assists. Against the Luther College JV, Pippett scored eight points with three rebounds.

Pippett averages 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Trojans, who host Iowa Central on Wednesday in an ICCAC contest.

Pippett is the first NIACC women's player to win the league's weekly award since Audrey Martinez-Stewart was honored for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022.

Baseball

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade.

Anthopoulos believed adding one of the game's top catchers was worth the cost.

“We definitely gave up a ton,” Anthopoulos said Monday. “But we got a really good player back. Getting players like that is hard.”

The Braves added Murphy as part of a trade that sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Oakland acquired catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee. The Brewers also received right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.

Football

Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.

The 33-year-old Beasley had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5.

The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) have won four straight games and have the inside track to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo hosts division rival Miami (8-5) on Saturday night.