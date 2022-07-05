Ulis preparing to pounce on available minutes at point guard for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Ahron Ulis is living in the gym this summer.

Preparing for his junior season on the Iowa basketball team, Ulis sees available minutes at the point guard position and is working to earn his share of them.

Jordan Bohannon, who averaged just under 27 minutes per game last season, has completed his eligibility and Joe Toussaint, the Hawkeyes’ starter at the point in the first 21 games of the season, has taken his game to West Virginia.

That creates the opportunity Ulis is embracing.

“I’m staying in the gym as much as I can,’’ he said. “That’s the greatest way to create better opportunities for yourself. Be a better player on the court, communicate, just build better relationships with guys on the team.’’

The 6-foot-3 Chicago Heights, Ill., native averaged 13.9 minutes per game last season for Iowa and welcomes the chance to become a leader in the Hawkeye backcourt.

That was a primary topic of conversation between Ulis and coach Fran McCaffery during postseason meetings earlier this year.

Ulis averaged 3.1 points per game last season, but his 2.1 assists per game – 73 in total over the 35 games he played – trailed only the 114 that Toussaint compiled.

He believes he made progress from start to finish of his sophomore year and expects that to continue.

“I would like to say I took a step forward,’’ Ulis said. “In college, you want to get better every year. That’s always the main goal. I would like to come out of next season knowing that I got better as a player, both on and off the court.’’

Ulis won’t be the only Hawkeye chasing minutes at the point position as Iowa works this summer.

Connor McCaffery returns for a sixth season and provided valuable leadership last season while continuing to rank among the best players in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Freshman Dasonte Bowen arrived on campus earlier this month from Boston with point guard skills.

Junior Tony Perkins, who started the final 15 games Iowa played last season, and freshman Josh Dix, working his way back from a broken leg, can lineup at any guard spot as needed.

“I’m viewing this as a big opportunity for me,’’ UIis said. “I’m going to have to take the next step in my game, communicate more, lead on and off the court and just be more consistent.’’

It’s something Ulis has anticipated.

He knew when Toussaint transferred that additional minutes were possible and he said Toussaint, who exited for an expanded opportunity with the Mountaineers after losing his starting spot to Perkins, continues to support him.

“I was here for two years with him. … We have a great relationship and still speak. He encourages me and I encourage him to just be the best he can be,’’ Ulis said.

Ulis said during their meeting earlier this spring, McCaffery encouraged him to work toward his potential.

“He talked to me about taking on a bigger role,’’ Ulis said, saying McCaffery encouraged him to prepare himself to be ready to lead as one of the upper classmen on the team.

McCaffery also encouraged Ulis to become more vocal.

“It’s in my comfort zone,’’ Ulis said. “Being more and more vocal is going to be better for me and it’s going to be better for my teammates.’’

That work, Ulis said, begins now.

“It starts in the summer, not in November when the season starts,’’ Ulis said. “Just continue to grow and get better.’’

