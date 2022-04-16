Taylor leaves Hawkeyes staff, becomes head coach at Elon

Iowa is in the market for a new assistant men’s basketball coach.

Billy Taylor, an assistant on coach Fran McCaffery’s staff for the past three seasons in his second stint on the Hawkeye staff, was named Friday as the new head coach at Elon.

He replaces Mike Schrage as the leader of the Colonial Athletic Association program, the third NCAA Division I program he has coached and his fourth head coaching assignment.

Taylor, saying he was “humbled and honored to accept the head coaching position at Elon University,’’ previously worked as the head coach at Lehigh from 2002-07, Ball State from 2007-13 and Division II Belmont Abbey from 2016-19.

“As a program, we will pursue excellence on the basketball court, in the classroom and in the community,’’ Taylor said in a statement announcing his hire by the Elon, N.C., university.

“Our family is excited to begin this new journey and we look forward to joining the Elon community.’’

Taylor’s experience includes working with McCaffery as an assistant at Notre Dame and North Carolina-Greensboro and rejoining him at Iowa as the Hawkeyes’ director of basketball operations from 2013-16 before returning for his most recent role.

When a positive test for COVID-19 forced McCaffery to miss a game against Minnesota in February, it was Taylor who served as the Hawkeyes’ acting head coach while McCaffery was in health and safety protocols.

He guided Iowa to a 71-59 win over the Golden Gophers in the only game McCaffery was absent during the Hawkeyes’ 26-10 season.

As a head coach, Taylor earned Patriot League coach of the year recognition twice at Lehigh and guided the Mountain Hawks to a spot in the 2004 NCAA tourney after winning the league’s regular-season and conference tourney title.

He also coached Ball State to the West Division title in the Mid-American Conference in 2009 and the Cardinals finished first or second in the division three times in his six seasons there.

Elon director of athletics Dave Blank, who spent six years in the same role at Drake before moving to Elon in 2006, likes the experience Taylor brings to the position.

“Billy’s background impressed everyone involved in our search, including his head coaching experience, his NCAA Tournament experience and his time spent in the region,’’ Blank said. “We are confident that he is a great fit for the student-athletes on our current team and we look forward to his leadership in our program, our department and on our campus.’’

The job at Elon opened when Schrage resigned on April 5 after going 33-52 in three seasons with the Phoenix to become an assistant coach at Duke.

Elon did win the Colonial Athletic Association tourney championship and played in the NCAA tourney in 2001, but Taylor takes over a program which finished 10-22 last season including 7-11 in its league.

An Illinois native who played high school basketball teams at West Aurora coached by Gordie Kerkman, Taylor was recruited by Digger Phelps at Notre Dame and was a four-year letterwinner for the Irish.

He served as a team captain at Notre Dame as a senior before beginning his coaching career there in 1998 as part of a staff that also included McCaffery.

