Otzelberger building team chemistry in summer

AMES — New Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger is focused on one thing during summer practices. Building a team.

Normally during the summer a coach might break a team up into smaller subsets so players could get more small-group or even one-on-one instruction to build individual skill.

Otzelberger isn’t doing that with his first Iowa State team as a head coach. The Cyclones have six returning players and seven newcomers. He wants to build team chemistry and a bond.

“We’re allowed four hours a week and we want to make an investment in each other while we’re out there during that time,” Otzelberger said. “We are putting in some of our offensive and defensive concepts, but more importantly than that, it’s about them seeing each other do the work, make the investment, being on a similar schedule and having that same degree of accountability and work ethic.

“We’ve seen progress through that.”

One of the newcomers is true freshman Tyrese Hunter. Hunter was a huge recruiting win for Otzelberger when he took over the job.