McCaffery kids getting most out of summer workouts

The weight is worth it.

At least, that is what Iowa basketball players Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery expect after summer workouts have led to a bit of a role reversal for the Hawkeyes as they work toward the start of the 2022-23 season.

“I think this might be the first time in my life that I’ve weighed less than Patrick,’’ Connor McCaffery said last week after working with a group of young players at the Luka Garza Academy at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport.

It wasn’t necessarily by design, but that is how things worked out.

Patrick McCaffery, the only player with a double-digit scoring average on last year’s Hawkeye team who returns this season, entered the summer working to add bulk and strength to his 6-foot-9 frame.

He was listed at 200 pounds on Iowa’s most recent roster, but is now weighing in at 215 pounds.

After choosing to return for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes, Connor McCaffery has spent the summer concentrating on his basketball game.

Not blending that with baseball training during his offseason work for the first time, the 6-5 guard weighed in at 211 pounds last week.

“I feel really good right now,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “I feel quicker, lighter. I feel like I can get up and down the floor faster and feel like my conditioning is better.’’

He senses that as he participates in summer pick-up games with teammates.

“This summer, it’s been all about basketball for me,’’ he said. I haven’t been doing any of the lifting I would have done for baseball in the past and just concentrating on basketball, I’m doing a lot more running than I have in the past and that’s made a difference.’’

Dropping a few pounds wasn’t necessarily what Connor McCaffery was focused on accomplishing this offseason.

“It just worked out that way and I feel now like it is something that is going to help my game so that’s a good thing,’’ he said.

Patrick McCaffery, who joined his brother in working at the Davenport camp this week, said he feels good as well with the gains he has made as part of his summer conditioning work.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot. I wanted to continue to gain strength and I’ve been able to add some good weight that will help me on the court,’’ he said. “It’s something that I’ve had to work at and I’m feeling good with where I’m headed.’’

Both believe their summer work will help Iowa as it seeks to build on last season’s 26-10 record and Big Ten Tournament Championship effort.

“As long I’ve been here people have talked about how we aren’t supposed to be good but we keep winning games and finishing in the upper half of the Big Ten,’’ Connor McCaffery said.

“Being up there again, those are our expectations again. That doesn’t change no matter what people think. We’re working to have another good season.’’

The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last season and while Iowa must replace consensus All-American Keegan Murray and the Big Ten’s career 3-point leader in Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery said the pieces are in place to craft another strong season.

“I would think people would learn not to do doubt us, but that’s the way it is,’’ he said. “I think the potential is there for us to be a really good team again with what we have coming back and the new guys stepping in. We’re working to make that happen.’’