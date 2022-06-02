Kris Murray back with Hawkeyes after testing NBA Draft waters

It was only a handful of weeks, but Kris Murray believes time spent exploring his potential will only pay dividends in the future.

The junior, who withdrew his name from consideration for this year’s NBA draft on Wednesday, said the experience of going through the pre-draft process will help prepare him for an expanded role at Iowa next season.

“There were a lot of things that I took away from it,’’ Murray said Thursday during a video conference. “From day one when I got there to day two, I improved a lot and the person who was working us out noticed it, too. Even though I might be able to see it myself, if others notice I thought that helped my confidence a lot.’’

Because of his performance, Murray received an invitation to participate in the NBA Combine.

However, he declined the offer and participated instead at Priority Sports’ pro day after the NBA Combine concluded.

His work there drew additional interest that left Murray not only with the tough decision he reached on the final day he could choose to withdraw from the draft, but with a perspective on what he needs to accomplish to position himself as a certain high draft selection in the future.

“There are a lot of differences from a college workout because it’s more NBA based, the different skills the NBA has and different terminology and stuff,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of different things I took away from that.’’

Among them, he learned that small, sometimes subtle changes can make a big difference.

“I came away understanding the things I can work on,’’ Murray said. “There are a couple of things might change your game fully and that’s what I’m working on the most, taking feedback from teams and improving my game in that sense.’’

Murray said he sensed interest from NBA personnel he talked with throughout the process, something he weighed as he reached his decision to return.

“I have no guilty conscience about not staying in the draft at all,’’ he said. “I’m excited to be back. It was definitely a tough decision but I’m happy with the decision.’’

He returns to Iowa looking to build on what he accomplished last season in a reserve role behind his brother, likely NBA draft lottery pick Keegan Murray.

Kris Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder off the bench last season, but figures to grow his role significantly after averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

“I want teams to have me on the top of their scout,’’ Murray said. “I want to be like the focus of their defense and I’m excited for that because I think my game can evolve in different ways.’’

Murray welcomes that challenge, among reasons he reached what he calls “the biggest decision’’ of his life.

“I think you’ve got to be excited for it just because it’s a great situation. It’s better than having low expectations or like not being seen as a breakout player,’’ Murray said.

“It’s something I feel good about in myself and my game and I’m excited for the pressure, high expectations and everything that comes with it.’’

The Murray twins will be on different teams for the first time in years.

They grew up in Cedar Rapids playing on the same traveling teams, sharing the court at Prairie High School and then at the DME Academy in Florida before joining the Hawkeyes together.

Kris Murray couldn’t remember Thursday the last time the twins were not teammates, guessing it may have happened at some point in a youth league.

“I think it will be good for us,’’ he said. “It will give us a chance to both grow our games, even though we played together for whoever knows how long. It will definitely be different. It’ll be something I’m excited to get used to.’’

Fresh off of testing his own skill in front of NBA personnel, he now looks forward to seeing what this Iowa team can do with his game in a leadership position.

“I think as a team, we have pretty high expectations for ourselves first and foremost because we’re a group that’s been together for a while,’’ Murray said. “We have a core group of guys and we’re excited to bring in the freshmen as well. I’m excited for the challenge.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0