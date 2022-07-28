Iowa State freshmen embracing program's defensive principles

They showcase talent, versatility and a zest for learning on both ends of the court.

But most of all, Iowa State’s true freshmen Eli King, Tamin Lipsey and Demarion Watson share a commitment to the bedrock principle that undergirds T.J. Otzelberger’s reshaping of the program.

That’s defense — and playing it at an elite level. No wavering. No excuses. No doubts.

“It’s a lot more physical,” said Lipsey, a point guard who helped guide Ames to a Class 4A state title last season. “You’ve just got to be into your man. Don’t be afraid to hit him, because they’re not going to call it all the time. Just gotta be physical.”

Cyclone veteran guard Gabe Kalscheur said Lipsey, King and Watson have adopted that hard-nosed approach eagerly and with purpose.

“Practices are very intense always,” said Kalscheur, who helped ISU rank fifth nationally in adjusted defense according to KenPom during a stirring Sweet 16 run last season. “I feel like with this group, it’s kind of just getting in the flow of everyone. We’ve got three freshman here. We have four (more) transfers. So just having the new guys kind of being bought into our principles and who we are — and what molds us as a team — is very important.”

That commitment helps ease the transition necessitated by another roster overhaul. The Cyclones lost their leading scorer and rebounder, Izaiah Brockington, to the professional ranks, as well as Big 12 freshmen of the year Tyrese Hunter to the transfer portal and Big 12 conference rival Texas.

Enter Lipsey, King and Watson, who will seek to make an impact this season alongside experienced transfers Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi of St. Bonaventure, Hason Ward of Virginia Commonwealth and Jeremiah Williams of Temple, as well as holdovers (and former graduate transfers) Aljaz Kunc, Robert Jones and Kalscheur, among others.

“It’s been a blast getting out there and working with the guys and getting to know everybody,” said King, a 6-3 combo guard who averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals his senior season at Caledonia (Minn.) High School. “I think we clicked pretty early on, so now it’s just working. Everybody’s in the gym enjoying each other, enjoying the staff. So it’s been a lot of fun.”

Watson, a 6-6 forward with an expansive wingspan, is learning how to augment and expand his skills behind Osunniyi, who earned Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year honors each of the past two seasons.

“It’s been a really cool experience just meeting new people, just seeing how different people see the game in different ways,” said Watson, who averaged 4.2 blocks per game while helping Totino-Grace (Minn.) High School to its first Class AAA state championship. “So (I’m) just learning from everybody and seeing how I can improve my game.”

It’s an all-hands-on-deck approach that helped the Cyclones transform from a two-win team in the 2020-21 season to a 22-win program in Otzelberger’s first season.

It’s not easy, but it’s still fun, especially when those rapid results could foreshadow more positive change to come.

“(It’s) already like we’ve been together for years,” Lipsey said. “Everyone’s great around each other. We play off each other well. We know each other's strengths and that’s going to help us win games.”

Biliew commits to Iowa State

AMES — Omaha Biliew — the 12th-best prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports — announced Tuesday night his commitment to Iowa State’s men’s basketball program.

Biliew, a 6-8, 210-pounder, is a consensus five-star recruit.

His commitment constitutes a major recruiting win for Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff, which has also gained 2023 commitments from top-35 prospect Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee, Wis., and four-star shooting guard Jelani Hamilton of Austell, Ga.

Biliew chose ISU over other final options such as Kansas, Oregon and immediately pursuing a professional career via the NBA G-League. He grew up in Waukee, but transferred last season to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.