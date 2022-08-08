Iowa Notebook: Feuerbach done for upcoming season with knee injury

The season has ended before it started for Kylie Feuerbach of the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The junior guard suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee during a team workout earlier this week at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coach Lisa Bluder announced Friday that Feuerbach will undergo surgery later this month to repair the injury that will keep Feuerbach off the court for the entire 2022-23 season.

Feuerbach was a one of the Hawkeyes’ primary reserves in the backcourt last season after transferring from Iowa State following her freshman season.

Her average of 14.6 minutes per game were the second most of any Hawkeye reserve last season and her 86.2-percent touch at the free three line ranked third on the team behind Tomi Taiwo and Caitlin Clark at 88.5 and 88.1 percent, respectively.

A native of Sycamore, Ill., the 6-foot guard started in two of the Hawkeyes’ 32 games a year ago and averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Her work included hitting all three shots she attempted from the field during a seven-point game and grabbing four rebounds in a win over sixth-ranked Michigan which gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Feuerbach is the third Hawkeye in the past two seasons to suffer a torn ACL.

The Hawkeyes anticipate the return sophomore forward Shateah Wetering and sophomore center Sharon Goodman from the same injury for the upcoming season.

Bluder said at a news conference a week ago she anticipates both players being cleared for full participation in practice by early October, well before Iowa’s Nov. 7 opener against Southern.

Double dose of Sandfort

Pryce Sandfort is keeping Hawkeye basketball in the family.

The younger brother of current Iowa basketball player Payton Sandfort announced Saturday that he will follow his brother in playing for the Hawkeyes, verbally committing to coach Fran McCaffery’s program a little over a week after making his official visit to Iowa.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing from Waukee Northwest High School in suburban Des Moines announced his decision on social media, becoming the third member Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

“All the glory to God, 110 percent Hawkeye,’’ Sandfort wrote on Twitter in announcing his college decision.

Sandfort was recruited on the premise he could play in a variety of positions for Iowa, displaying the same type of versatility that his brother Payton displayed while averaging five points and 10 minutes in the 34 games he played last season as a freshman.

He was hosted by his brother on his official visit and coaches pointed out the success the program has had with brother tandems on the team in recent seasons.

The Hawkeye roster includes Connor and Patrick McCaffery and Kris Murray, whose brother Keegan became the fourth selection in the 2022 NBA draft after earning consensus all-American honors at Iowa last season.

Pryce Sandfort chose Iowa after making official visits earlier in the summer to Nebraska and Drake.

Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a top-135 recruit nationally and the second-best in-state prospect, Sandfort also had scholarship offers from Clemson, Davidson, Seton Hall and Washington State.

The offers followed a productive season on the court for Waukee Northwest, which finished 20-5 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament last season as a first-year program.

Sandfort averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.8 assist per game as a junior, shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.2 percent from the free-throw line.

He earned first-team all-state honors in Class 4A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.

Sandfort joins a pair of players preparing for their senior season at Moline, 6-0 point guard Brock Harding and 6-10 power forward Owen Freeman, in Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.