Hawkeyes preparing for quartet of games in 10-day stretch

IOWA CITY - Sunday’s game against Nebraska was already going to be the start of an important stretch of games for the Iowa basketball team.

With a rescheduled road trip to Ohio State next Saturday thrown into a string of three home games, it’s become even bigger for the Hawkeyes.

Over the next 10 days, Iowa will welcome not only the Cornhuskers to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 1 p.m. game Sunday, but will also host Michigan on Thursday, travel to Ohio State on Saturday and host Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Saturday that a lot of moving pieces led to the ability to fit the game into the schedule and the Hawkeyes will simply take them as they come.

Sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery suggested earlier last week that the team is prepared to do just that.

“This is what you sign up for when you play in the Big Ten,’’ he said. “We have a chance to make a statement here over the next couple of weeks.’’

Iowa enters this stretch of schedule that includes three home games and a pair of match-ups against ranked opponents riding the momentum from wins over Minnesota and Maryland that have returned the Hawkeyes to .500 in Big Ten play.

The Nebraska game will give Iowa (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) a third chance to move above that mark, something the Hawkeyes have not been able to get done in two previous attempts this season.

Fran McCaffery said improved defense in the wins over the Golden Gophers and Terrapins has benefitted Iowa.

“With the tough stretch we have coming up, that’s what you want and expect. We’re into February and we need to get defensive productivity out of a lot of different players,’’ he said.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, coming off of a 30-point game that included a school-record 10 3-point field goals, said the busy week will test the Hawkeyes in multiple ways.

“When you have a lot of games close together, it’s more about the mental focus than it is a physical thing,’’ Bohannon said. “It’s moving from one to the next.’’

Patrick McCaffery, who has scored in double figures in six of Iowa’s last seven games, believes the Hawkeyes are ready for that challenge.

“When you play in the Big Ten, you’re going to have stretches where you play Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State in a row,’’ he said.

And with the rescheduled match-up with the Buckeyes inserted into an already important stretch, Patrick McCaffery said the Hawkeyes will simply do what they have done all season.

“It’s nothing too crazy. If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that you just go with the flow,’’ he said. “We’ll take them one at a time and see what we can do with it.’’

Iowa won’t be the only team taking the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena coming off of a confidence-building performance.

Nebraska finally won a Big Ten game on Wednesday, using a strong defensive effort that recorded 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers to end a 0-12 start in the conference and a 10-game losing streak with a 78-65 win over Minnesota.

“The challenge now is to duplicate that on Sunday,’’ Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. “You can’t go in there just feeling good. Obviously, we want the guys to enjoy the win, but you have to put it behind you and have a business-like approach. Hopefully, we can get a few more down the stretch.’’

Hoiberg expects that to be a challenge at Iowa.

Impressed with how the Hawkeyes moved forward after having Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp selected in last year’s NBA draft, Hoiberg said his team will need to be at its best to earn its first road win in seven tries.

“The Murray twins have made great strides, the guards have stepped in, Bohannon coming back was huge and (Patrick) McCaffery has been phenomenal in his sophomore year,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re going to have to go in there firing all cylinders if we’re going to have a chance to win.’’

