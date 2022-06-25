Hawkeyes getting the most out of three returning big men

IOWA CITY – Fran McCaffery may not have been successful in his search for a post player in the transfer portal this spring, but it wasn’t a wasted endeavor.

When the Iowa basketball coach chose to survey the marketplace, he sent a strong message to returning big men on the Hawkeye roster.

At least that’s how sophomore Riley Mulvey views it.

“How I felt was that me, Josh (Ogudele) and Filip (Rebraca) didn’t prove ourselves enough to be a strong five man so he needed to go check for one,’’ Mulvey said Tuesday. “Now that he didn’t get one, we’re going to have to prove ourselves to be able to take the spot.’’

Rebraca filled that role throughout much of the past season, starting all 36 games as an undersized center.

The 6-foot-9 senior who transferred to Iowa a year ago from North Dakota is willing to do that again but understands the Hawkeyes’ need for interior growth.

If the 6-11 Mulvey and 6-10 junior Ogundele can make enough progress to work their way into the rotation and become a reliable post presence, that would create additional opportunities for Rebraca to slide into the four spot as an athletic power forward.

Rebraca, who averaged 5.8 points and was Iowa’s second-leading rebounder at 5.6 per game last season, is willing to help Iowa any way he can.

“Whatever shoes I need to fill, I guess I’ll do that,’’ Rebraca said.

Despite facing size mismatches at times last season in the Big Ten, Rebraca said going up against players like Purdue’s Zach Edey and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn helped him adjust to the level of play he needed to compete at last season.

“I learned to be a lot more physical, to use the body a lot better and now I want to continue to work to shoot better and be more aggressive at the offensive end,’’ Rebraca said.

McCaffery encouraged Rebraca to trust his game more when the two met following the season.

“All we talked about was confidence,’’ Rebraca said. “I feel like that is the missing piece to my game. I know I am a polished player, of course we can always get better, but I have worked on confidence … worked on becoming a good shooter, becoming more aggressive things like that.’’

Mulvey, who left high school a year early to begin his college career at Iowa last season, said he strengthened his commitment and focus after totaling 16 points and 15 rebounds in brief appearances in 17 games last season.

“I was a freshman and I should have been taking things more seriously,’’ Mulvey said. “I should have treated it more like a job."

Mulvey stated a year ago he wasn’t getting into the gym enough.

“I was just coming to practice and only staying after a little bit, if at all,’’ he said. “Then the only time I would get into the gym by myself was to go shoot and it wasn’t with a coach or to get better at skills. It wasn’t to do better at lifting.’’

He said he is “definitely more serious’’ about his role within the team.

McCaffery’s search for additional size only encouraged that.

Mulvey said a healthy competition is going on now between Iowa’s young post players and Rebraca.

“Off the court, we’re good friends but on the court, it’s been a lot more serious since the season ended I’d say because we are all trying to improve ourselves,’’ Mulvey said.

