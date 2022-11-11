GHV grad Betz juggling fatherhood, student-athlete and new-found role as UNI starter

CEDAR FALLS – If you watched a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball game three years ago, there would be a towering presence at the top of the key.

Fast forward to 2022 and that 6-foot-6 presence now is doing it in a jersey with purple, gold and white colors.

James Betz has made a living being the point-forward during his prep career and it has shifted to his collegiate days for Northern Iowa men's basketball team.

"My first shot every single game was a 3 from the top of the key," Betz said. "I shot it basically off the tip. Six or seven games, I always made it."

Betz was in the starting lineup for the Panthers season-opener against Division III Wartburg on Monday, registering seven points and a couple rebounds in 13 minutes.

It was the first start since the 2020-21 season.

"I don't do my work to necessarily start," Betz said. "I do my work to make our team better. I feel like I am there. Just got to keep working hard."

A third-year sophomore, the forward has had to balance several things in his current life. He recently became a father as he and his wife Sydney welcomed 2-year old Eli to the world.

Being a young dad has made Betz realize the value of time management.

"How I can serve my wife and serve my son and find extra time with the guys," Betz said. "It is tough, but I have an awesome wife. She does a great job supporting me. Appreciate the little things, every second I can."

It has helped that his mom, Barb, has been able to spend time with her grandson. Being close to home as a Ventura native was a factor in choosing UNI.

Plus, he liked the feel of the Cedar Falls campus.

"Can't really take anything for granted," Betz said. "There was a role I could fit here."

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson recalled that when he was recruiting Betz, he wanted to make sure he checked the five boxes.

One, skill level; two, tremendous kid; three, pass the ball; four, shoot the ball; five, strength

Check, check check, check and check.

"Things have slowed down for him and I think that's the biggest piece to it," Jacobson said. "His comfort level in passing, making some reads, is the highest it has been."

As the game of basketball continues to evolve, Betz has evolved with it. He shot 44 3-pointers as a freshman and 45 as a sophomore. It was during that summer he honed in his shot from deep.

Clearly, it worked.

His shot attempts from beyond the arc went on an uptick to 76 his junior campaign and 111 as a senior. His percentage was over 30 percent in both years.

"My sophomore year, I was 0-for-16 before Christmas break; I don't know why I remember that," Betz said. "After that, I was shooting about 35 percent."

Betz is a part of a current three-man rotation as forwards for UNI. With Austin Phyfe potentially not playing this season due to a health concern, it leaves Betz, Derek Krogmann and Cole Henry.

Henry is the tallest of the bunch at 6-9, but he missed the Wartburg game. Jacobsen is confident he can find a rotation with all three getting adequate court time.

"We feel like all three of them have tremendous value," Jacobson said. "They're all different. James is in his best place, comfort level, confidence, in terms of running the offense and getting that thing side-to-side."

Betz believes it will be a good thing when all three of them are healthy at the same time.

"Everyday in practice, we're making each other better," he said. "Don't let one another off the hook. That's the biggest thing for us."

Communication is an area that was noticeable by Betz throughout the opener versus the Knights. He set a lot of screen in his first two minutes of court time.

At times, he rolled and was covered. Others, he rolled and was fed for a lay-up. He buried a trifecta at the end of the first half.

"It is out of my comfort zone, I'm not a very outgoing person," Betz said. "As you do more, it just gets more and more comfortable."

At the end of the day, Betz doesn't care if he starts or comes off the bench. Coming from a small town in North Iowa to be able to play for a Division I program, he's happy with where he's at.

Still far satisfied though.

"It has been a lot of fun, I've really enjoyed the experience," Betz said. "I've loved every second of it."