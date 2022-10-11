Gatens believes Iowa men's hoops will be more balanced

Matt Gatens is as anxious to see who will ultimately emerge as the leader of the Iowa men’s basketball team as anyone.

In his first season as an assistant coach at his collegiate alma mater, Gatens said following an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club on Monday that it wouldn’t surprise him if the Hawkeyes develop into one of the more balanced teams Fran McCaffery has coached in 13 seasons at Iowa.

“You look at the last few years, there’s been Keegan Murray, Luka Garza, guys who have been dominant scorers. I think this will be a different type of team," Gatens said.

“We have a lot of guys who can score, and I think we’ll have a lot of guys who will have big nights, but overall I think it’s going to be a more balanced situation overall."

Gatens, who joined the Iowa staff following the retirement of Kirk Speraw in June after four seasons on the staff at Drake, sees potential benefits from that as well.

“I think we’re going to become a difficult team to guard because of that balance," Gatens said.

Echoing McCaffery’s comments at the Hawkeyes’ media day last week, Gatens expects Kris Murray to thrive with the expanded role he figures to have after leading Hawkeye reserves in scoring and rebounding last season.

“I think Kris has a chance to be special as well, but he won’t be Keegan. He’s a different player," Gatens told the Grid Club.

Gatens said he expects Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort to join Murray in playing significant roles in creating a balanced attack during the upcoming season.

He anticipates leadership — and a little more scoring — from sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery in an attack that will include the work of both Ahron Ulis and Dasonte Bowen at the point guard position.

“The thing I really like as I work with these guys is how unselfish they are. The chemistry and willingness to share the ball will make a difference for us," Gatens said.

The Hawkeyes are 10 practices into their preseason work and the team’s first public appearance is less than three weeks away.

Iowa opens with an Oct. 31 exhibition game against Jeff Horner-coached Truman State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before tipping off the season one week later against Bethune-Cookman.

“It will be here before we know it," Gatens said. “For me, it’s great to be back in Iowa City, back in my hometown, and working with a great staff and team. It’s everything I hoped it would be coming home."