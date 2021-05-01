Forest City native Putz wins title in first year

His father was the principal of the elementary school in town. So when Putz needed to shoot when he was little, a gym was right there.

"We had to earn that," Putz said. "Spent a lot of hours in that gym."

He remains the school's all-time leader in scoring. For that, he credits the way his head coach - Dan Rosacker - used him.

"He lets his good players be good and that's not always the case with coaches at the end of the day," Putz said. "He does that at a really, really high level and my playing career was a perfect example of that.

"My junior year, I got to shoot a lot and I scored a lot. He gave me that confidence and that freedom."

That type of coaching rubbed off on him. When he started wearing the suit and tie, he wanted to have the same impact.

"If you have talented players, you have to let them be talented," he said. "You want to put your team and players in a position to be successful."

DMACC started off the season with a five-point win over preseason No. 1 Kirkwood. It was after that game, Putz started to think this group had something special.

And the wins didn't stop.