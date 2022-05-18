Eldridge ready to take on role of assistant coach for Hawkeyes

Courtney Eldridge believes he brings a unique perspective to his new role as an assistant coach on the Iowa basketball staff.

“I know that I maybe don’t have the resume that some other coaches might have, but I think my 12 years of playing experience is very valuable,’’ Eldridge said Tuesday during a video conference.

He believes that connection with the players he will now work with and experience gained over the past six years as a member of coach Fran McCaffery’s staff will help him transition to his new role.

“I feel like I am able to relate to our guys and build relationships with guys from all over the country, all over the world for that matter,’’ Eldridge said. “Those are some of the skills I’ve been able to bring with me and continue to hone in on as I develop as a coach who hopes to be a head coach one day.’’

Eldridge was named as an assistant at Iowa last month shortly after Billy Taylor left to become the new head coach at Elon University.

He has spent the past six years in an off-court role with the Hawkeye program but brings plenty of on-court experience.

Eldridge played point guard on McCaffery-coached teams at North Carolina-Greensboro from 1998-2002 and played professionally for 12 seasons, competing for teams in Brazil, Poland, Italy, Belarus, Turkey and the Dominican Republic.

A Boston native, he also worked as a high school boys basketball coach at East Boston High School and at St. Joseph’s Prep School in Brighton, Mass., before being reunited with McCaffery on the Iowa staff.

Eldridge spent three seasons working as the video coordinator and his latest job title was the director of recruiting and player development that was over the course of three seasons.

“Those hours spent in the video room, I can’t put a price tag on how important it was to me to really get in at that level and really study that,’’ Eldridge said. “I would recommend that for a lot of people trying to get into this business, just get into that video room and really study.’’

He said he has been able to develop the ability to “view the game from a different perspective,’’ learning how to scout, dissect personnel from a coach’s vantage point as opposed to a player’s view.

Eldridge earned his new opportunity because of the trust that has developed during the decades he has known McCaffery.

From player to mentor to being entrusted with an assistant’s role, Eldridge has learned at every step along the way.

“Coach McCaffery has been somebody who has been very influential in my life, just seeing how he comes in the office on a daily basis. He is a great family man and a role model of mine, a father figure and somebody I look up to with tremendous respect in the way he carries himself,’’ Eldridge said. “I hope to emulate him one day.’’

Eldridge said he has learned from the other assistants on an Iowa staff that is in midst of an offseason makeover following the departure of Taylor and the announcement that Kirk Speraw plans to retire on June 30.

He said the help provided by Taylor, who was an assistant at North Carolina-Greensboro with Eldridge played there, Speraw and Sherman Dillard has been invaluable.

“The last six years I have been able to learn so much as I have been able to develop a relationship with the staff here,’’ Eldridge said. “I’ve learned from them on a daily basis, understanding what it is all about.’’

Eldridge has June 13 circled on his calendar.

That is when Iowa players will be back on campus, beginning summer workouts with coaches.

He is anxious to work with incoming freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen, a Boston native who signed with Iowa in November out of Brewster Academy.

Eldridge said Tuesday he has known Bowen “almost since he was born,’’ acquainted with his older siblings and having played on teams coached by Bowen’s father, Ray, in the Boston Police Athletic Leagues.

“We do have a bond that extends beyond the basketball floor,’’ Eldridge said.

He recalled taking McCaffery to watch Bowen play when the future Hawkeye was around 15 years old.

“I took coach to watch him play down in Georgia and coach said, ‘I’ll take this kid right now.’ He was going into his sophomore year and we just kind of stayed on him and monitored him,’’ Eldridge said.

“He just got better year in and year out and developed a skill set that we haven’t had at the point guard position since I’ve been here.’’

While Eldridge has involved in organizational and on-campus aspects of recruiting, as an assistant he will now be able to recruit potential players off-campus for the first time.

He welcomes that chance and said Iowa continues to look for potential roster additions through the transfer portal.

“We’ll continue to look and do our due diligence and see if there is somebody we think can help our team,’’ Eldridge said. “And if not, I like the team we have and we will go to war with who wants to be here next year.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0