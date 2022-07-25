Dasonte Bowen off and running for Iowa men's basketball

IOWA CITY – Shortly after Dasonte Bowen arrived in Iowa City last month, the point guard hit the court running.

That didn’t surprise Hawkeye basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

He said the 6-foot-3 point guard knew exactly what he was getting into and that was by design.

“I think he was a guy who studied it probably a little more intently than some do,’’ McCaffery said. “Some just say, ‘hey, they play fast, they’re not playing 53-51 games. I want to be where we’re up tempo.’ They don’t study the specifics of it where I think he did.’’

McCaffery welcomed the questions he was asked by Bowen about the intricacies of why the Hawkeyes do what they do offensively.

“We went through some stuff and kind of showed him what we do, how we do it and why we do it that way and why he’s a fit,’’ McCaffery said.

Bowen saw that fit as well, among the reasons he selected Iowa.

“On all of my visits here, coach Fran would put up my highlights to show how I like to push the tempo and how they like to play,’’ Bowen said. “Seeing how I fit into the system, I think that played a large part in me coming here.’’

Bowen said he took it upon himself to dig deeply into why the Hawkeyes have had the type of offensive success they have enjoyed during McCaffery’s tenure.

He worked to dissect it and gain an understanding of just how he would fit into the system.

“I could see how the point guards in the way they play contribute, how they have opportunities to score as well as distribute. I feel like that fits what I do well,’’ Bowen said.

With Jordan Bohannon completing his eligibility and Joe Toussaint opting to transfer to West Virginia, Bowen arrives at a time when the Hawkeyes have needs in the backcourt.

Iowa does have ball handlers among the interchangeable parts it has at the guard position.

Ahron Ulis is beginning his third season in the program, Tony Perkins played well in 15 starts late last season and senior Connor McCaffery provides a steadying influence at the controls of the offense.

“We have a lot of ways we can go and the guys are all playing well together,’’ McCaffery said.

Describing himself as “fiery’’ and “athletic,’’ Bowen believes he has skill to contribute at the onset of his college career.

“I like to get downhill and get to the basket, but I can also shoot the ball,’’ he said. “I’m an all-around point guard and I like to get my teammates involved. I’m a floor general, for sure.’’

That is one of things McCaffery and Iowa coaches liked as they watched Bowen compete in the Boston area.

A longtime acquaintance of Iowa assistant coach Courtney Eldridge, also a Boston native, Bowen was a teammate of current Hawkeye center Josh Ogundele at the Worcester Academy during the 2019-20 season.

He completed his prep career at the Brewster Academy, leading the team there to the New England Prep School Athletic Conference AAA championship as a senior but also keeping a close eye on Iowa.

“He would watch us play with a different level of understanding,’’ McCaffery said. “… What are they running? What are they trying to do here? Then we would have those conversations on the telephone after watching us play. What did you see? What did you think? Soon, he’s going to have to be out there thinking for himself.’’

Bowen is one of four new guards on the Iowa roster for the upcoming season.

Josh Dix, a 6-5 wing from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, is expected to be at full strength in a little over a month after breaking the tibula and fibula in his right leg during a game in February.

The Hawkeyes are also adding a pair of walk-ons in junior Dante Eldridge and freshman Amarion Nimmers.

McCaffery has been pleased with both Eldridge and Nimmers.

“They’ve been great, incredibly hard workers,’’ McCaffery said. “Dante is a little different. He played high school ball with (Connor and Patrick McCaffery at Iowa City West), he’s grown up in this gym. Amarion’s in great shape and I’m excited to see how he develops.’’