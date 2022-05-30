Cyclones men, women adapting rosters around transfer portal signees

There were only three sets of men’s and women’s basketball programs in the country last season to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in both sports.

Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger and Bill Fennelly led the Cyclones into that elite company and now find themselves navigating the quickly-changing landscape of roster management in hopes of taking that next step during the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a different world and you better learn how to adapt to it,’’ Fennelly said last week during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s stop at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Otzelberger mastered that last season in his first year as Iowa State’s head coach, remaking a roster that had gone 2-22 the previous year into a cohesive team that finished the season at 22-13.

In the weeks and months after taking the job, Otzelberger and his staff brought in six players who helped ISU put together a memorable season.

When it was over, one of those transfers, Izaiah Brockington, declared himself eligible for this year’s NBA draft. Freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter is among four Cyclones who entered the transfer portal.

And Otzelberger? He and his staff are back to work, searching for talent in the portal to complement a group of three incoming freshmen.

Iowa State has added four players this spring from the transfer portal and has scholarship room to add one more if it is the right fit.

“It was exciting to watch things as they came together a year ago and the hope is that as players arrive on campus this summer, we will see the same occur,’’ Otzelberger said. “It is exciting to put the pieces of the puzzle together and see them become a team with the players we have coming back.’’

The Cyclones return four players returning from last season’s rotation and will add Eastern Kentucky power forward Tre King, who transferred to ISU last year, to the mix.

Center Osun Osunniyi from St. Bonaventure, forward Hason Ward from Virginia Commonwealth plus guards Jeremiah Williams from Temple and Jaren Holmes from St. Bonaventure will bring more than 300 games of experience to the Iowa State program.

“As we talk with potential transfers we spend as much time listening as we do selling the great things Iowa State has to offer,’’ Otzelberger said. “It’s about making certain that there is a cohesion there that fits with what we’re trying to do.’’

Otzelberger’s first ISU team was built around defense. His goal is to continue to build on that foundation while developing a more productive offense, part of what the ISU staff has been seeking as it builds a roster for next season.

As illustrated by the more than 1,500 players who submitted their name to the transfer portal during the current year, Otzelberger said the current generation of players is probably more comfortable taking their game to different programs than people envision.

“Many of them have moved from one high school to another or have played on multiple travel and AAU teams over time. Some of gone to prep school after high school,’’ Otzelberger said. “Today’s player is used to moving around and fitting in with different teammates. This is nothing new for them, it has just expanded to the college game.’’

That recruiting process now extends to recruiting talent on current rosters to stay right where they are.

Fennelly experienced that this year as the Cyclones’ career scoring leader, Ashley Joens, opted to remain with Iowa State and take advantage of the additional year of eligibility the NCAA offered all players following the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

“Might have been one of my better recruiting jobs,’’ said Fennelly, preparing his 28th season at ISU. “Ashley still has a lot she wants to accomplish and believes she has some work to do on her game. We gathered as much information as we could to help her work through it all.’’

At the same time, Joens' sister, Aubrey, entered the transfer portal and will take her game from Iowa State to Oklahoma next season.

Working to build on a 28-7 record and a runner-up finish in the Big 12, the Cyclone women’s basketball program will also benefit from the transfer portal next season.

Stephanie Soares, a 6-foot-6 post player and the two-time NAIA national player of the year, will join Iowa State after spending the past three seasons at The Master’s University. Her mother, Susan, was a 97-game starter at Texas.

“She can play and she wanted to take on the challenge of competing at our level,’’ Fennelly said. “We’re excited to have her join our program.’’

Fennelly sees it all as part of roster management responsibilities that coaches across the country are dealing with in this era.

“It’s hard, but it is the reality of the game today,’’ Fennelly said. “Players are moving and you need to be ready to deal with and work through it all. It still comes down to being able to do a good job of building relationships, that part doesn’t change.’’

Fennelly said Iowa State’s involvement with Soares and her desire to transfer for her final year of eligibility came together in less than two months.

“The timeframe is so different than what recruiting has traditionally been about, but you have to adapt,’’ Fennelly said. “As coaching staffs, you have to deal with where things are at today because we aren’t going back.’’

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0