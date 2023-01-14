 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Junior College Basketball: NIACC men upset Kirkwood

MASON CITY - Myles Tucker banked in a three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to lift the NIACC men's basketball team to a 78-73 victory over No. 11 Kirkwood on Saturday afternoon in an ICCAC contest.

With the game tied at 73-73, Tucker connected on a 3-point goal well beyond the top of the key to give the Trojans a 3-point cushion.

Kirkwood (14-4 overall, 4-3 in the ICCAC) turned the ball over on its final possession and quickly fouled. Jaydin Dunlap made two free throws to give the Trojans a five-point victory.

NIACC's win over Kirkwood snapped a six-game losing streak to the Eagles.

Before Saturday, the last win by NIACC over the Eagles was a 76-74 win in the 2020 NJCAA Region XI tournament semifinals at Kirkwood when Deundra Roberson scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds.

In Saturday's win, Tucker and Chett Helming both scored 29 points as the Trojans beat a rated team for the first time since topping No. 14 Iowa Lakes 83-81 on Jan. 12, 2022.

It was the first time since Jan. 23, 2020 that two NIACC players scored at least 25 points in the same game. In the 2019-20 season, Quentin Hardrict scored 30 points and Wendell Matthews scored 26 points in a 106-65 win over the Simpson College Junior Varsity.

Tucker, who connected on six 3-pointers, was 11 of 20 from the field. Helming was 11 of 21 from the field, including three 3-point goals.

Tucker now has 103 career 3-point goals, which is tied for 11th on the school's career 3-point list with Chris Throne (2010-12). Next on the list is Nick Wurm (2016-18), who ranks 10th with 108.

Helming also had seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

NIACC's Koen Derry scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double/double. Derry also had a double/double with 10 points and 10 rebounds at Iowa Western on Jan. 4

NIACC (7-11, 2-5) returns to action Monday at home against the Luther College Junior Varsity. Game time in the NIACC gym is slated for 7 p.m.

 

NIACC women fall to No. 3 Kirkwood, 74-52

MASON CITY - The NIACC women's basketball team dropped a 74-52 decision to No. 3 Kirkwood on Saturday in an ICCAC contest in the NIACC gym.

Kirkwood led 45-22 at the half and outscored the Trojans 28-9 in the second quarter to improve its overall record to 16-1 and its league mark to 6-0.

Jada Devine led the Eagles with 20 points and Tasia Jordan scored 13 points.

NIACC (11-6, 4-2) was led by sophomore Audrey Martinez-Stewart with 15 points.

Kourtney Manning corded a double/double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was Manning's fourth double/double of the season and seventh of her career.

Kameron Jones scored nine points for the Trojans and Jackie Pippett scored six points.

NIACC returns to action at home on Wednesday against Iowa Lakes. Game time in the NIACC gym is slated for 5:30 p.m.

