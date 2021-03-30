Iowa's Clark named co-freshman of the year

Even though the season may have ended, Caitlin Clark continues to blaze new trails for the Iowa women’s basketball program.
Clark was named Tuesday as the national co-freshman of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the first player in the 47-year history of the Hawkeye program to earn national freshman of the year recognition from any organization.
The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines shared the honor with Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.
The recognition follows the most productive season ever for a freshman in the Iowa women’s basketball program.
In 30 games, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game for a 20-10 team which reached the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
She led all of Division I basketball – men’s and women’s – with her scoring average and her 12 games of scoring 30 or more points are the most for an NCAA Division I freshman since 2000.
From her behind-the-back, no-look passes to the depth of her shooting ability from 3-point range, little Clark has accomplished has caught Iowa coach Lisa Bluder by surprise.
“I doesn’t surprise me when Caitlin does those types of things because we see it in practice,’’ Bluder said following the Hawkeyes’ NCAA tourney opener against Central Michigan. “Obviously, I like them to make the safe pass in a tight game, but man that’s exciting so I love it. That’s who she is and I’m going to let her shine.’’
Clark led the nation in five statistical categories.
Her 214 total assists, 799 total points, 26.6 points per game, 266 field goals and 116 3-point field goals were the most in NCAA Division I women’s basketball during the 2020-21 season.
Clark also ranked second in the country with averages of 7.1 assists and 3.87 3-point baskets per game.
The Big Ten freshman of the year also broke Iowa freshman records for points and assists in a season.
Her 799 points rank third on the Hawkeyes’ all-time list, trailing on the offensive effort of Megan Gustafson as a junior and senior, and her 214 assists are the fourth most by an Iowa player in a single season.