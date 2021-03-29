Iowa's Clark embracing the expectations

When the 2021-22 season rolls around, Caitlin Clark will have one thing in mind.

The top scorer in women’s college basketball plans to join her teammates on the Iowa women’s basketball team in doing one thing, preparing to embrace the expectations.

“The main reason I came to Iowa is because I wanted to do something special,’’ Clark said following the Hawkeyes’ 92-72 loss to top-ranked Connecticut on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.

“I think that’s important, especially with this being my home state that this is where I wanted to go. I know I’m in the right place.’’

While many top players chase dreams of playing for one of the game’s bluebloods, Clark chose a different path.

Going from the fourth-ranked recruit in the nation a year ago to the leading scorer in women’s college basketball as a freshman at Iowa, Clark said her objectives have only intensified since experiencing what transpired with the Hawkeyes during a 20-10 season.

From growth that led Iowa to an appearance in the Big Ten tournament title game to the Hawkeyes playing their way to a Sweet 16 spot in NCAA play, Clark sees it all as just a beginning for a team that will return its entire starting lineup next season.