Iowa State's Young gets one more 'first' on senior night

Young came off the bench early in the second half and never sat back down in that game.

“He broke his hand early in the season and that set him back a bit,” Prohm said. “It was the game at Allen Fieldhouse where I said, ‘Ok, let’s go.’ He played the last 16 minutes of regulation and the five minutes of overtime. I thought he was the missing ingredient of that team.”

Iowa State finished with an 8-2 record in the remaining regular season games and won a Big 12 Championship before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Purdue.

“We were as good as any team in that country the way we finished that season,” Prohm said. “Solomon was a great fit for Naz, Monte, Matt and Deonte. He was a great fit who was blue collar and did all of the right things.”

Because of Young’s soft-spoken tendencies and not-so-flashy game, he didn’t always get the attention he maybe deserved, but he recognizes the people that recognized him.

The fans and the people around the Iowa State program.

“I’m always going to remember walking out of the doors and seeing all of the fans cheering at the Kansas games or the Baylor games,” Young said. “I’ll remember the environment and the vibe and just how loud it gets.