Iowa assistant Speraw to retire, creates second opening on bench

Kirk Speraw, a former Iowa basketball player who has spent the past 12 seasons as a member of Fran McCaffery’s staff, is calling it a career.

The Sioux City native who got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant on Lute Olson’s Hawkeye staff and has spent the past 43 years coaching college basketball announced Wednesday that he plans to retire on June 30.

“I was fortunate that coach Olson gave me my start in coaching here at the University of Iowa and I am grateful that coach McCaffery and Gary Barta brought me back to my alma mater to finish my coaching career with a Big Ten championship,’’ Speraw said in a statement.

Speraw joined McCaffery’s staff after spending 17 years as the head coach at Central Florida, leading four teams to NCAA tourney berths.

His role at Iowa recently included being the primary assistant who worked with Iowa’s perimeter players.

Speraw worked with Peter Jok, who in 2017 became the Hawkeyes’ fifth Big Ten scoring champion, and more recently with Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon.

Two years ago, Wieskamp was the only player in Division I basketball to have more than 400 points, 200 rebounds, 70 3-point baskets and 25 steals, and Bohannon completed his Iowa career as the program’s all-time leader in assists, 3-point baskets, free throw percentage and games played.

McCaffery called Speraw “the ultimate professional’’ and said he has been an important part of the Hawkeye program.

“Kirk was well respected by the players and was one of the key components of rebuilding the program,’’ McCaffery said. “His knowledge of the game and relationships he developed with the players, families and fans will be greatly missed. It has been an honor to work alongside Kirk all these years.’’

Speraw’s ties to the Iowa basketball program date to his time as a player, arriving in Iowa City after earning first-team all-state recognition as a guard at Sioux City North High School in 1975.

Olson recruited Speraw to play for the Hawkeyes and he was a letterwinner at Iowa from 1976-79, playing on Iowa’s most recent Big Ten regular-season championship team as a senior.

The following year, Speraw joined Olson’s staff as a graduate assistant on a team that made the Hawkeyes’ most recent Final Four appearance in 1980.

Speraw became an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Denver the following year and worked as an assistant at Florida Southern from 1983-87.

He became the head coach at Pensacola Junior College in 1988, leading teams to an 82-21 record over three seasons and earning national junior college coach of the year honors in 1990. He went on to spent three seasons at Lon Kruger’s staff at Florida before becoming the head coach at Central Florida in 1994.

Speraw is the second assistant coach to leave McCaffery’s staff since the conclusion of Iowa’s 26-10 season in March.

Billy Taylor left the Hawkeyes in mid-April to become the head coach at Elon University.

Courtney Eldridge, a seven-year Iowa staff member who spent the past two seasons working as the director of recruiting and player development, was elevated to fill Taylor’s position on April 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0