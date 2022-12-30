College women's basketball: NIACC wins at Holiday Tournament

EAST PEORIA, Ill. - Freshman Kameron Jones scored 21 points to lead the NIACC women's basketball team to a 76-68 victory over South Suburban College Friday morning in the seventh place game at the Illinois Central Holiday Tournament.

NIACC (10-4 overall) had all five starters score in double figures. Also for the Trojans, Kourtney Manning scored 14 points, Jackie Pippett scored 12 points and Audrey Martinez-Stewart and Grace Davis-Chavez both scored 10 points.

Jones matched a career-high with her 21 points. She also scored 21 points in a 70-51 win over Iowa Central on Dec. 14.

Manning also grabbed 12 rebounds with three steals and two assists to go with her 14 points. It was Manning's third double/double of the season and sixth of her career.

Martinez dished out six assists along with three rebounds and three steals. Pippett and Davis-Chavez both grabbed five rebounds.

NIACC led 19-16 after the first quarter and took a 31-28 at the half. The Trojans outscored South Suburban 27-21 to take a 58-49 lead after three quarters.

NIACC returns to action Jan. 4 in an ICCAC contest at No. 8 Iowa Western.