AMES — Texas held the ball for one shot. Iowa State set its defense, determined to finish the first half like it started it. The crowd rose up, the noise crescendoed and the Longhorns could not get a good look before halftime.

The score at the break: Cyclones 33, Longhorns 24.

The upshot: No. 22 ISU set a winning tone for 20 minutes against No. 17 Texas — and that early cushion helped the Cyclones stave off the Longhorns’ second-half rally and survive, 66-61, Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Ashley Joens scored 22 points and Emily Ryan added 12 for ISU (16-7, 8-5 Big 12), which snapped a seven-game skid against the Longhorns. The Cyclones held Texas (20-7, 11-3) to 30 percent shooting in the first half, but led by just three, at 58-55, with 2:55 left. Enter ISU guard Denae Fritz, who sank a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left that essentially sealed the game.

Rori Harmon scored 19 points to lead the Longhorns, who saw a seven-game winning streak end.

ISU raced to an early 8-0 lead fueled by 3-pointers from Fritz and Joens. The Cyclones drained their first three long-range attempts and led the entire first half. Part of the reason? ISU excelled at taking care of the basketball. Texas entered the game ranked ninth nationally in turnovers forced per game at 21.9 but the Cyclones committed just four turnovers in the first half. That changed in the second half, as ISU lost the ball 11 times to stoke the Longhorns’ rally.

The Cyclones led by as many 14 points, at 28-14, before the break and dished out six assists on its first seven baskets. The Longhorns could never mount a sustained run early, but managed to keep the game in single digits to set the stage for the late comeback.

The breakthrough win for the Cyclones — who had lost by double digits in five of their seven straight losses to the Longhorns — came in advance of back-to-back road games at Baylor Saturday and Oklahoma State next Wednesday.