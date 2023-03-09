WAVERLY – Wartburg College women’s basketball coach Bob Amsberry admits Sara Faber should’ve been a starter last winter for the Knights.

The Clear Lake native clearly was one of the most talented players on Wartburg’s roster.

But in the grand scheme of things and what benefitted the Knights most during a 21-6 season that ended in the NCAA Division III tournament was using Faber as a spark plug off the bench.

“Probably could’ve, should’ve started last year,” Amsberry said.

And despite coming off the bench in 26 of the Knights 27 games in 2021-22, Faber finished as the team’s second leading scorer at 10.8 points a game and lead the team in steals while earning second team all-American Rivers Conference honors.

“It was all good,” Faber said of being the best Sixth Player in the ARC last year. “It was kind of what is best for the team.”

Faber added she gained a better appreciation of the impact a bench player can make in a game and on a team, and that impact can be the same as the influence a starter provides.

That knowledge carried over into Faber’s junior season and she has been phenomenal for the 24th-ranked Knights (23-6) who will be appearing in their sixth Division III Sweet Sixteen Friday when it plays at 4 p.m. (Central) against No.1 Christopher Newport in Medford, Mass. at Tufts University.

In 29 starts, Faber averaged 13.9 points a game while finishing in the Top Ten in the A-R-C in five different categories and earning league Most Valuable Player of the Year honors.

“She’s had a great year,” Amsberry said. “We rely on her a lot. She is a playmaker who makes plays at both ends of the floor. When it is late in the game, we want the ball in her hands. She stays level headed at all times and just has been big for us.”

In her third season as a regular-rotation player for Wartburg, Faber says her game has evolved a lot, in particular in how to work better on the floor with her teammates.

“How and when do we get the ball into the right player’s hands,” Faber said. “Understanding when my teammates need the ball in their hands compared to when I need to look for my shots…when do I need to get the ball to them so they can get their shots?”

It is that kind of thinking that has propelled Wartburg into the Sweet Sixteen and propelled the Knights to topping defending national champion Hope College last week in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Faber’s ball distribution was critical in the win at Hope as time after time Wartburg found open teammates in a game the Knights had six players make at least one 3-pointer and saw the team go 14 for 24 from behind the arc.

It will take that kind of performance Friday when Wartburg makes its fifth Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2016 as it seeks the Knights fifth Elite Eight trip in that same time span.

“It’s been a fun year,” Faber said. “I came here to make memories and we are clearly doing that. We’ve been checking a lot of boxes off our list all year.”

In Christopher Newport (28-0), Wartburg is facing a team Amsberry feels the Knights are most prepared to play.

“They are different than Hope,” Amsberry said. “They want to press, will show several different presses. They score a lot and they want to get out and go. It is going to be a really good match up.

“We are built to play fast. Our ability to play any tempo we want has really been important for our success.”

A victory Friday would pit Wartburg against either Trinity (Texas) or Tufts Saturday in 6:30 p.m. (Central) game with a Final Four trip on the line.

“We got to continue to stay level headed, stay confident and stay true to who we are,” Faber said. “Understand we are really good players and we just need to play together.”