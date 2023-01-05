 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WEDNESDAY REPLAY | COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

College men's basketball: Grill, Cyclones down Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa St Oklahoma Basketball

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) shoots between Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) and forward Tanner Groves (35) in the second half  Wednesday in Norman, Okla.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12).

Grill shot 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, hitting a big one that put the Cyclones up 61-58 with 33 seconds remaining.

“I thought we lost Grill," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. "It was part of the game plan and he hunts 3s and he did it. ... He got five 3s and he got fouled on a 3. He was a key to the game and we didn’t get that done.”

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger thought Grill impacted the game from the beginning.

“He starts out the game and he’s got it going, it really spaces out the floor and gives our guys confidence,” Otzelberger said. “It’s a huge weapon for us because you’ve got to pay so much attention to him, it’s hard to switch things and do things because you don’t want to let him have any space.”

People are also reading…

Jalen Hill scored 16 and Tanner Groves had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (9-5, 0-2). Oklahoma was coming off a 70-69 home loss to No. 6 Texas.

Moser wants to keep his team more motivated than frustrated.

“It’s got to start with me," he said. "If I look frustrated, they’re going to be. So it starts with me. The only thing I know how to do is to stay up all night watching Texas Tech, try to figure out how to beat Texas Tech, come in tomorrow with a great game plan, with an energy level.”

Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield, who was averaging 18.3 points per game, finished with four on 1-for-7 shooting.

“They were denying Grant the ball," Moser said. “And he’s earned that. That’s what happens. You know, we were trying to deny Grill. I mean, you’ve got to work.”

Iowa State led 61-60 late but turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 7.5 seconds remaining. Oklahoma turned it right back over with 6.5 seconds to play. Osunniyi hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to make it 63-60, and Groves missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Iowa State made nine of its first 14 field goal attempts and jumped out to a 22-5 advantage in the first 7 1/2 minutes.

Oklahoma rallied, and a 3-pointer by Bijan Cortes tied the game at 25. Hill's baseline jumper gave the Sooners a 27-25 lead with about three minutes remaining in the first half. It was the final basket of a 20-0 run that lasted more than nine minutes.

Oklahoma went the entire stretch with Sherfield on the bench.

“I thought the first half was a tale of two stories,” Moser said. “It was the story of one group that defended as poor as a team that I’ve seen defend. And then we made some subs and we had some energy. And then we flipped it.”

The score was tied 29-all at the break, and the game was close throughout the second half.

Otzelberger expected the Sooners to make it a game, even after Iowa State's fast start.

“They are a team with a really good spirit and they’re going to fight back and they’re going to continue to,” Otzelberger said. “Every time we threw a punch, they counterpunched, and we were fortunate just to throw enough and to get enough stops there down the stretch to find a way to come out with the W.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones refocused after squandering their big first-half lead. They made nine of 11 free throws in the second half to help seal the win.

Oklahoma: The Sooners hung tough despite Sherfield's off night. He had scored in double figures the first 13 games this season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeye forward takes leave

Hawkeye forward takes leave

Patrick McCaffery is stepping away from the game, taking an indefinite leave of absence from the University of Iowa basketball team to address a personal anxiety issue.

Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa

Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved.

Murray's career best not enough for Hawkeyes

Murray's career best not enough for Hawkeyes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Led by a career-high 32 points from Kris Murray, the Iowa basketball team found its shooting touch in the second half Sunday but could not find the win column.

Hawkeyes will be there for Patrick McCaffery

Hawkeyes will be there for Patrick McCaffery

IOWA CITY — When Patrick McCaffery decided to put his basketball career on pause and deal with anxiety, the University of Iowa junior made it clear he wasn’t stepping away from his team.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News