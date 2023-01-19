 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College basketbalL NIACC men and women fall to Iowa Lakes

MASON CITY - The NIACC women's basketball team dropped a 53-48 decision to Iowa Lakes Wednesday night in the NIACC gym. 

Brielle Bartelt led the Lakers with 22 points. She also had six rebounds, and three steals. 

Iowa Lakes, which trailed 16-12 after the first quarter, outscored NIACC 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 27-19 lead at the half. 

NIACC outscored the Lakers 16-14 in the third quarter and 13-12 in the fourth quarter but still dropped a 5-point ICCAC decision. 

Sophomore guard Audrey Martinez-Stewart led NIACC with 13 points. She also had eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. 

Also for the Trojans, Kourtney Manning and Kameron Jones both scored 11 points. 

The men's team dropped a 105-92 decision to No. 12 Iowa Lakes.

Iowa Lakes (15-5 overall, 7-0 in the ICCAC) led 47-37 at the half and outscored the Trojans 58-55 in the second 20 minutes to claim the league victory.

Isaiah Williams led the league-leading Lakers with 28 points. Creighton Morisch was next in line for the Lakers with 20 points.

NIACC was led by sophomore Myles Tucker with a game-high 29 points. Jaydin Dunlap scored 18 points, Chett Helming scored 11 points and Koen Derry scored 10 points.

NIACC returns to action Saturday at home against Marshalltown CC in an ICCAC contests at 1 and 3 p.m.

