Barta putting pause on more expansion in Big Ten

IOWA CITY – Gary Barta doesn’t believe he will be asked to consider additional Big Ten expansion in the near future.

In a Friday news conference that covered a number of topics, the Iowa director of athletics said he is focused on how the addition of USC and UCLA will impact Hawkeye programs and be integrated into the Big Ten.

“Will there be more? I don’t have a crystal ball but at this point I can tell you the Big Ten is not seeking members,’’ Barta said. “I know the Big Ten has taken calls – they inform us when they take calls just so we have a general idea – but if I were predicting, I’m not predicting we would be adding any more in the near future.’’

Asked specifically if he would support the possibility of Notre Dame joining the Big Ten, Barta said he would support it if the situation were to arise.

“I don’t anticipate that being a decision that I’ll be making this summer,’’ Barta said.

Barta provided a few details about how quickly the landscape changed after the two Los Angeles universities contacted the Big Ten last month.

He estimated the Big Ten first fielded inquiries from USC and UCLA “six or seven days prior to when we announced that we’d be adding them to the conference.’’

Barta said university presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, faculty representatives and senior women’s administrators worked through a predetermined process to vet the applicants.

He said after Oklahoma and Texas opted to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference a year ago, Big Ten leaders set parameters for expansion that were used last month.

He said at that time, league leaders “came together and said, ‘We’re not going to go out and start seeking to expand, but if we were to expand, why would we expand, what characteristics would we look like if we were to expand?’ We kind of went through that process and then set it on the shelf.’’

Barta said he was “a little bit surprised’’ by the timing of the request from USC and UCLA.

League administrators then spent “four or five days on Zoom calls’’ working through the process.

“We were breaking it down. Does it make sense? Does it meet the criteria? Should we say ‘yes?’ Clearly, after those four or five days of discussions, decided that the time was right and I’m so excited about it because I do know what they bring to the table,’’ Barta said.

He called both USC and UCLA “academic research-focused institutions’’ with strong athletic traditions.

Barta said both met the Big Ten’s objectives and standards for expansion and bring the opportunity for financial growth by adding the nation’s second-largest television market to the conference footprint.

The challenge that accompanies the expansion extends well beyond simply announcing the addition.

He said logistics to make it work will be determined sport by sport over the next 12-to-18 months before the Trojans and Bruins begin playing as members of the Big Ten in the fall of 2024.

Barta said the change will likely end division play in Big Ten football, something that was already being discussed regardless of whether the conference retained 14 members or grew.

He remains supportive of protected rivalries, but concedes there may ultimately be concessions.

“I want to play all those rivalries. I want to play Minnesota. I want to play Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, the bordering states, particularly where we have trophy games. I would like to play those every year,’’ Barta said.

“On the flipside, I’m a member of a larger organization. I’m going to fight for as many of the rivalries as we can get, but I also understand it may be in the best interest of the conference to not play every one of those every year.’’

Barta said football scheduling, with one game per week and programs already used to traveling on charter flights, is among the easier challenges that accompany expansion plans.

“One of the first thing the ADs and the presidents said the conference (after approving expansion) is that we’ve got to figure out how to mitigate the travel challenge,’’ Barta said.

He suspects additional charter flights funded by projected increases in television revenue will be provide part of the solution.

Barta added he anticipates the Big Ten will maintain a nine-game conference schedule in football.

That would accommodate a continuation of the Cy-Hawk series between Iowa and Iowa State once the current contract between the two schools runs out after the 2025 season.

Barta indicated that he and Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard have not discussed the matter this summer.

“I think you’ve heard me say over the years, as long as both of us are here and unless something were to change dramatically we both know or believe that it’s good for both of our programs,’’ Barta said. “There’s every intention to continue it.''