College Roundup: Waldorf volleyball adds offensive firepower

With a several month break between the two halves of the volleyball season, the Waldorf volleyball team has found a way to stay busy. Build toward next year.

On Wednesday, the program announced that Laina Yurs of Rockton, Ill., and Annie Stotler of Bettendorf, Iowa, have signed with the school, according to a release from the school.

Yurs, a 5-foot-8 inch outside hitter, had 50 kills, 26 blocks, and 20 digs her junior year for Hononegah Community High School, with her senior year moved to the spring due to COVID-19.

Stotlar, an outside hitter from Bettendorf High School, had 186 kills her senior year, with 24 blocks and 118 digs. For her efforts, Stotlar was named to the Class 5A East All-District team, and earned All-Mississippi Athletic Conference recognition.

"Annie is a terminator and brings a lot of energy to her play,” Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe said. “I love watching her because she is never afraid to take a big swing."

Due to COVID-19 this season, the NAIA will hold its national championships in the spring, so the North Star Athletic Association, (NSAA)is playing a split season. Waldorf finished the first part of its volleyball season on Oct. 13, and will kick off the second part of the season on March 12, against Valley City State University.