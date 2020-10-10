COLLEGE ROUNDUP: No. 3 NIACC men win Trent Smith XC Invitational

For the second time in four seasons, the NIACC men's cross country team has claimed the Trent Smith Invitational on its home course in Mason City.

No. 3 NIACC, which also won the 2017 Trent Smith Invitational, won the fourth annual invite Friday with 20 points. Iowa Central's junior varsity placed second with 58 points and Indian Hills was third with 70 points.

According to a release, NIACC had five of the top six runners in Friday's meet on its home campus. Hawkeye CC's Sam Mickelson was the individual champion in a time of 26 minutes, 17 seconds on 8-kilometer course.

Mickelson's time of 26:17 was the sixth fastest time in Trent Smith Invite history.

After Mickelson, NIACC had runners two through six. NIACC's Melvin Kipkemboi was second (26:21), Jorge Ruiz was third (26:25), Vicente Correia was fourth (26:38), Jalen Petersen was fifth (27:15) and Janvier Irakoze was sixth (27:16).

Kipkemboi's time of 26:21 was the seventh fastest time in meet history and Ruiz' time of 26:25 is the ninth fastest time in meet history.

NIACC’s Bertry wins Trent Smith Invitational

MASON CITY - Sarah Bertry became the first NIACC female to win the Trent Smith Invitational on Friday.