COLLEGE ROUNDUP: No. 3 NIACC men win Trent Smith XC Invitational

For the second time in four seasons, the NIACC men's cross country team has claimed the Trent Smith Invitational on its home course in Mason City.
No. 3 NIACC, which also won the 2017 Trent Smith Invitational, won the fourth annual invite Friday with 20 points. Iowa Central's junior varsity placed second with 58 points and Indian Hills was third with 70 points.
According to a release, NIACC had five of the top six runners in Friday's meet on its home campus. Hawkeye CC's Sam Mickelson was the individual champion in a time of 26 minutes, 17 seconds on 8-kilometer course.
Mickelson's time of 26:17 was the sixth fastest time in Trent Smith Invite history.
After Mickelson, NIACC had runners two through six. NIACC's Melvin Kipkemboi was second (26:21), Jorge Ruiz was third (26:25), Vicente Correia was fourth (26:38), Jalen Petersen was fifth (27:15) and Janvier Irakoze was sixth (27:16).
Kipkemboi's time of 26:21 was the seventh fastest time in meet history and Ruiz' time of 26:25 is the ninth fastest time in meet history.
NIACC’s Bertry wins Trent Smith Invitational
MASON CITY - Sarah Bertry became the first NIACC female to win the Trent Smith Invitational on Friday.
Bertry, a freshman from France, won the fourth annual invitational, run Friday on the NIACC campus in a time of 19 minutes, 31 seconds. Iowa Central's Josie Stackis placed second in a time of 20:58.
Bertry's time of 19:31 is the 10th fastest women's time at the Trent Smith Invitational.
Iowa Central won the team title with 30 points. NIACC was second with 38 points and Indian Hills was third with 52 points.
Also for the Lady Trojans, Whitney Martin placed fifth (22:01), Addy Witt was ninth (22:57), Lauren Kern was 10th (23:54) and Maisie Hoskins was 17th (25:44.)
Both NIACC teams returns to action on Friday at the Indian Hills Invitational.
Waldorf volleyball comes up short
Two points away. That’s how close the Waldorf volleyball team came to scoring conference win No. 1 on Friday night in Madison, South Dakota.
Instead, host Dakota State scored those final two points, snapping a late tie in the fifth set of a 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13 Waldorf (1-8 overall, 0-6 NSAA) loss in North Star Athletic Association play.
Waldorf hockey drops season opener
The season opener for the Waldorf hockey team started poorly, maybe a sign of the disappointing night ahead.
In a battle of Warriors in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Midland scored just nine seconds into the contest and kept adding to that fast start for a 9-2 win in both teams’ first game of the season, a non-conference battle between the Midwest Collegiate Hockey league foes.
Waldorf men's soccer falls
Slow starts to each half led to a disappointing outcome for the Waldorf men’s soccer Friday afternoon in Joliet, Illinois.
The host Saints scored 25 seconds into the game, then broke open a close contest with a goal just 54 seconds into the second half against the Warriors (0-3-0 overall) as St. Francis notched a 5-1, non-conference victory.
